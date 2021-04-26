Mustang tennis places 6th at Atlantic Tournament

A pair of fourth-place individual finishes was the best the Shenandoah boys tennis team could do at the Atlantic Trojan Tennis Tournament, which was held at the Graham Tennis Courts in Carroll Saturday, April 24.

Shenandoah finished sixth in the seven-team field with 16 points.

Storm Lake won the team title with 26 points, ahead of Knoxville’s 23.

Both of Shenandoah’s fourth-place marks came in the number 2 positions. Eli Schuster finished fourth at number 2 singles. The team of Quentin Slater and Dylan Gray finished fourth at number 2 doubles.

Schuster lost both of his matches. He didn’t play in the first set of matches and then lost 6-3, 6-3 to Carter Short of Knoxville.

Schuster lost the first set to Newton’s Thomas Hodnet 6-2 in the third-place match. Schuster came back for a 7-5 win in the second set, which sent the match to a 10-point tiebreak to decide the winner. Hodnet took the tiebreak 10-3.

The team of Slater and Gray won their opening match, beating Atlantic’s Hunter Weppler and Bryan York 6-1, 7-5. Slater and Gray then lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kuemper’s Will Pugh and Gus Collison. That put Slater and Gray in the third-place match where they lost 6-2, 6-2 to Avery Fuller and Foster McClutchen of Creston.