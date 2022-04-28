 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mustang tennis shows strength on top of lineup in conference win

  • 0
Josh Schuster, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Josh Schuster works his way over to a ball during a Mustang home loss against Clarinda Friday, April 22.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The top four Shenandoah Mustangs had unbeaten days in a 7-2 win over Glenwood in a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys tennis dual Tuesday, April 27, at Shenandoah.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence was a 10-1 winner over Tyler Harger at the number one singles position. Josh Schuster won 10-3 at number two over Carter Kirsch while brother Eli Schuster picked up a 10-2 win at number three over Ben Batten. Paul Schlachter was also a winner in singles for the Mustangs, beating Kayden Anderson 10-3 at number four.

Glenwood’s two wins came at the bottom of the singles ladder with Dylan Gray falling 10-6 to Brody Taylor at number five and Drew Morelock losing 10-5 to Liam Hays at number six.

Shenandoah swept the three doubles matches to earn the win. The Schuster brothers beat Harger and Kirsch 10-2 at number one. Lawrence and Morelock were paired together at number two and earned a 10-4 win over Batten and Taylor. Schlachter and Gray battled to an 11-9 win over Anderson and Hays at number three.

People are also reading…

The Mustangs are at home again Thursday to take on Creston.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects