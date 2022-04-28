Mustang tennis shows strength on top of lineup in conference win

The top four Shenandoah Mustangs had unbeaten days in a 7-2 win over Glenwood in a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys tennis dual Tuesday, April 27, at Shenandoah.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence was a 10-1 winner over Tyler Harger at the number one singles position. Josh Schuster won 10-3 at number two over Carter Kirsch while brother Eli Schuster picked up a 10-2 win at number three over Ben Batten. Paul Schlachter was also a winner in singles for the Mustangs, beating Kayden Anderson 10-3 at number four.

Glenwood’s two wins came at the bottom of the singles ladder with Dylan Gray falling 10-6 to Brody Taylor at number five and Drew Morelock losing 10-5 to Liam Hays at number six.

Shenandoah swept the three doubles matches to earn the win. The Schuster brothers beat Harger and Kirsch 10-2 at number one. Lawrence and Morelock were paired together at number two and earned a 10-4 win over Batten and Taylor. Schlachter and Gray battled to an 11-9 win over Anderson and Hays at number three.

The Mustangs are at home again Thursday to take on Creston.