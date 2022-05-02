Mustang tennis sweeps Creston

The Shenandoah boys tennis team coasted to a 9-0 home win over Creston Thursday, April 28.

Every match except the one at the bottom of the ladder in both singles and doubles was either an 8-0 or 8-1 win for the Mustangs.

Andrew Lawrence and Josh Schuster were 8-1 winners for the Mustangs in the top two singles spots, beating Avery Fuller and Conner Wiley.

Eli Schuster, Paul Schlachter and Dylan Gray all gave Shenandoah 8-0 wins at the number three, four and five singles positions, beating Braeton Rinner, Luke Tebbenkamp and Carson Cooper.

“Paul was the first to finish after Andrew at the number four position,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “He kept his opponent deep and running from sideline to sideline all match. Paul is adjusting to the windy conditions and really becoming accurate.”

Shenandoah’s Drew Morelock found himself in a battle at number six singles with several deuce games, but beat Lucas Rushing 8-3.

The top two doubles teams for Shenandoah both won 8-0 with the Schuster brothers beating Fuller and Tebbenkamp at number one and Lawrence and Morelock defeating Rinner and Cooper at number two.

Schlachter and Gray came back from a 4-1 deficit to beat Wiley and Rushing 8-5 at number three doubles.

“Paul and Dylan had a battle,” Daoust said. “They reorganized and really played smart down the stretch. It was nice for them to get a challenge leading up to the postseason.”