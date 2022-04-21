 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustang tennis sweeps Red Oak

Dylan Gray, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Dylan Gray finishes his forehand shot during a home dual against St. Albert Tuesday, April 12.

The Shenandoah boys tennis team rolled to its third dual win in four tries this season, sweeping Red Oak 9-0 in a dual that was moved inside to the Montgomery County Family YMCA in Red Oak.

The Mustangs had little trouble throughout the lineup with Andrew Lawrence and Josh Schuster setting the table with 8-1 wins at the top two singles positions over Max DeVries and Brett Erickson.

Shenandoah’s Eli Schuster earned an 8-2 win over Braden Woods at number three and Paul Schlachter was an 8-0 winner over Joshua LeRette at number four.

Dylan Gray won 8-1 at number five over Jonah Wemhoff. Drew Morelock’s 8-5 win over Nolan Perrien at number six was the closest win of the day for the Mustangs.

Schlachter earned another 8-0 sweep in doubles. He did it with a new teammate in Gray as they beat LeRette and Sebastian Vasquez at number three.

The Schuster brothers won 8-3 over DeVries and Erickson at number one and Lawrence and Morelock won 8-1 over Woods and Wemhoff at number two.

The Mustangs are back on the road Thursday to take on Harlan.

Fillies tennis edges Lynx

Fillies tennis edges Lynx

Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun and freshman Brooke Hays were both 2-0 in leading the Fillies tennis team to a 5-4 road win over Abraham Lincoln…

