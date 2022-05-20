Mustang tennis swept in substate final

Shenandoah’s run through the boys tennis postseason ended Wednesday, May 18, in a Class 1A substate final with a 5-0 loss at Pella.

The Dutch – who would go on to beat Ballard 5-1 later in the day to advance to the state final four – won all five singles matches over the Mustangs in convincing fashion.

Shenandoah’s Paul Schlachter won a set at number four singles, but his match wasn’t finished when Pella reached five team points to end the dual.

Schlachter took the first set from Cameron Rowe 6-3 before losing the second set 6-2, before the dual was called.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence lost 6-0, 6-0 to Pella’s Caleb Briggs at number one. Josh Schuster dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Jack Briggs at number two. Eli Schuster fell 6-1, 6-0 to Joshua Roozeboom at number three. Dylan Gray lost 6-1, 6-2 to Cashen Thompson at number five and Drew Morelock was on the wrong end of a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Beau Bush at number six.

Shenandoah’s dual season ended at 7-4. The Mustangs still have Lawrence competing at the state singles tournament May 24-25 in Waterloo.