Mustang tennis swept in substate final

Josh Schuster, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Josh Schuster winds up his forehand shot during the Class 1A district tournament. Schuster and the Mustangs saw their season end Wednesday, May 18, at Pella.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah’s run through the boys tennis postseason ended Wednesday, May 18, in a Class 1A substate final with a 5-0 loss at Pella.

The Dutch – who would go on to beat Ballard 5-1 later in the day to advance to the state final four – won all five singles matches over the Mustangs in convincing fashion.

Shenandoah’s Paul Schlachter won a set at number four singles, but his match wasn’t finished when Pella reached five team points to end the dual.

Schlachter took the first set from Cameron Rowe 6-3 before losing the second set 6-2, before the dual was called.

Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence lost 6-0, 6-0 to Pella’s Caleb Briggs at number one. Josh Schuster dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Jack Briggs at number two. Eli Schuster fell 6-1, 6-0 to Joshua Roozeboom at number three. Dylan Gray lost 6-1, 6-2 to Cashen Thompson at number five and Drew Morelock was on the wrong end of a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Beau Bush at number six.

Shenandoah’s dual season ended at 7-4. The Mustangs still have Lawrence competing at the state singles tournament May 24-25 in Waterloo.

