Mustang tennis takes down Titans

The Shenandoah Mustang tennis team swept their six singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches in earning an 8-1 home win over Lewis Central Thursday, May 6.

The Fillies traveled to Lewis Central and lost 7-2.

Andrew Lawrence was the only Mustang athlete to roll to a win in the singles draw, beating Ethan Edwards 10-1 at number 2.

Eli Schuster and Dylan Gray earned 10-4 wins over Broedy Johnson and Drew White at the numbers 4 and 6 positions.

Shenandoah’s other singles wins were all quite close.

Reed Finnegan earned a 10-8 win over Christian Jensen at number 1, Josh Schuster beat Payton Fort 11-9 at number 3 and Quinten Slater downed Colby Souther 10-8 at number 5.

The Mustangs won the top two doubles matches. Finnegan and Josh Schuster defeated Jensen and Souther 10-5 at number 1 while Lawrence and Eli Schuster earned a 10-7 victory over Edwards and Fort at number 2.

Lewis Central’s only win of the dual came at number 3 doubles as Johnson and White beat Slater and Gray 10-6.

The Mustangs improved to 8-1 in dual play this season while the Titans fell to 5-4.