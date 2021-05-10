Mustang tennis takes down Titans

The Shenandoah Mustang tennis team swept their six singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches in earning an 8-1 home win over Lewis Central Thursday, May 6.
The Fillies traveled to Lewis Central and lost 7-2.
Andrew Lawrence was the only Mustang athlete to roll to a win in the singles draw, beating Ethan Edwards 10-1 at number 2.
Eli Schuster and Dylan Gray earned 10-4 wins over Broedy Johnson and Drew White at the numbers 4 and 6 positions.
Shenandoah’s other singles wins were all quite close.
Reed Finnegan earned a 10-8 win over Christian Jensen at number 1, Josh Schuster beat Payton Fort 11-9 at number 3 and Quinten Slater downed Colby Souther 10-8 at number 5.
The Mustangs won the top two doubles matches. Finnegan and Josh Schuster defeated Jensen and Souther 10-5 at number 1 while Lawrence and Eli Schuster earned a 10-7 victory over Edwards and Fort at number 2.
Lewis Central’s only win of the dual came at number 3 doubles as Johnson and White beat Slater and Gray 10-6.
The Mustangs improved to 8-1 in dual play this season while the Titans fell to 5-4.
Jessica Sun was part of both wins for the Fillies. She earned an 8-3 win over Lanee Olsen at number 1 singles and teamed up with Paige Gleason for an 8-5 over Olsen and Katelyn Rodenburg at number 1 doubles.
The rest of the matches went to the Titans.
Erin Baldwin lost 8-1 to Rodenburg at number 2, Gleason fell 8-3 to Maddie Parker at number 3, Emma Olsen was unable to finish her match at number 4, Libby Ehlers dropped an 8-0 match to Emily Burns at number 5 and Vesta Bopp fell 8-1 to Alexis Opheim at number 6.
Baldwin and Bopp teamed up at number 2 doubles and took an 8-2 loss to Parker and Oasis Opheim and Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough fell 8-1 at number 3 to Burns and Alexis Opheim.
The loss dropped the Fillies to 1-9 in duals this year while the Titans improved to 7-2.