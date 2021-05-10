 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mustang tennis takes down Titans
0 comments

Mustang tennis takes down Titans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vesta Bopp, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Vesta Bopp shows off her backhand during a dual at Red Oak earlier this season.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Mustang tennis team swept their six singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches in earning an 8-1 home win over Lewis Central Thursday, May 6.

The Fillies traveled to Lewis Central and lost 7-2.

Andrew Lawrence was the only Mustang athlete to roll to a win in the singles draw, beating Ethan Edwards 10-1 at number 2.

Eli Schuster and Dylan Gray earned 10-4 wins over Broedy Johnson and Drew White at the numbers 4 and 6 positions.

Shenandoah’s other singles wins were all quite close.

Reed Finnegan earned a 10-8 win over Christian Jensen at number 1, Josh Schuster beat Payton Fort 11-9 at number 3 and Quinten Slater downed Colby Souther 10-8 at number 5.

The Mustangs won the top two doubles matches. Finnegan and Josh Schuster defeated Jensen and Souther 10-5 at number 1 while Lawrence and Eli Schuster earned a 10-7 victory over Edwards and Fort at number 2.

Lewis Central’s only win of the dual came at number 3 doubles as Johnson and White beat Slater and Gray 10-6.

The Mustangs improved to 8-1 in dual play this season while the Titans fell to 5-4.

Jessica Sun was part of both wins for the Fillies. She earned an 8-3 win over Lanee Olsen at number 1 singles and teamed up with Paige Gleason for an 8-5 over Olsen and Katelyn Rodenburg at number 1 doubles.

The rest of the matches went to the Titans.

Erin Baldwin lost 8-1 to Rodenburg at number 2, Gleason fell 8-3 to Maddie Parker at number 3, Emma Olsen was unable to finish her match at number 4, Libby Ehlers dropped an 8-0 match to Emily Burns at number 5 and Vesta Bopp fell 8-1 to Alexis Opheim at number 6.

Baldwin and Bopp teamed up at number 2 doubles and took an 8-2 loss to Parker and Oasis Opheim and Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough fell 8-1 at number 3 to Burns and Alexis Opheim.

The loss dropped the Fillies to 1-9 in duals this year while the Titans improved to 7-2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics