Mustang tennis to play in Red Oak for district tournament

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams will travel to Red Oak for district play next month.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys district team assignments for both classes Thursday, April 22.

The Cardinals, Mustangs and host Tigers will be joined by Atlantic, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood and Southwest Valley.

All district meets are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Qualifiers will advance to the singles and doubles state tournament May 28-29.