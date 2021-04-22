 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mustang tennis to play in Red Oak for district tournament
0 comments

Mustang tennis to play in Red Oak for district tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shenandoah Mustangs

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys tennis teams will travel to Red Oak for district play next month.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys district team assignments for both classes Thursday, April 22.

The Cardinals, Mustangs and host Tigers will be joined by Atlantic, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood and Southwest Valley.

All district meets are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Qualifiers will advance to the singles and doubles state tournament May 28-29.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics