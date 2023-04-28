The Shenandoah boys tennis team left Creston with a 7-2 victory Thursday, April 27.

Shenandoah’s top three in the lineup — Andrew Lawrence, Lucas Sun and Seth Zwickel — were all 2-0 on the day to lead the Mustangs.

Lawrence earned an 8-0 victory over Conner Wiley at the top singles spot.

Everyone else in the Shenandoah lineup moved up a spot on the ladder with Dylan Gray not competing. Sun won 8-6 over Gavin Millslagle at No. 2 while Zwickel earned an 8-3 win over Lucas Rushing at No. 3.

Drew Morelock and Teagan Brunk were also winners in singles. Morelock beat Ben Hill 8-2 at No. 4 and Brunk beat Carson Cooper 8-1 at No. 5.

Creston’s only win in singles came at No. 6 as Damion Meyer earned an 8-4 victory over Shenandoah’s Hendrix Palmer.

Lawrence and Sun teamed up at the top of the doubles lineup for the Mustangs and dismissed Wiley and Millslagle 8-0. Zwickel and Palmer were together at No. 3 and earned an 8-3 victory over Hill and Meyer.

Creston won at No. 2 with Rushing and Cooper beating Morelock and Brunk 8-5.

Next for the Mustangs is Monday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which they host.