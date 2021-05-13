Mustang tennis wins district title - Lawrence, Finnegan, Schuster advance to state

The Shenandoah boys tennis team won the Class 1A District Tournament team title Wednesday, May 12, at Red Oak, and had three athletes qualify for the state singles/doubles tournament.
Mustang freshman Andrew Lawrence won the district title in singles to qualify for the state tournament while the team of senior Reed Finnegan and junior Josh Schuster finished second in the doubles draw to also qualify for state.
The state tournament is set for May 28-29 at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.
Winning the district title also qualifies the Mustangs for the Substate Team Tournament. Pairings won’t be decided until preliminary substate matches are played over the weekend. The substate tournament is set for Saturday, May 22. There will be four sites across the state in Class 1A with four teams at each site. The team left standing after two rounds of dual play will advance to the state final four at the Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines Tuesday, June 1.
The Mustangs scored 19 points to win the district team title. Atlantic scored 15 and Southwest Valley 12. The Trojans and Timberwolves will match up in the preliminary substate round Saturday with the winner joining Shenandoah in the substate round.
The top four in both 16-man brackets were seeded Wednesday and Lawrence started the day as the number 4 seed. He had little trouble in his first two matches, cruising past Glenwood junior Josh Nieman 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then downing Clarke senior Chris Carson 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
“Andrew took advantage of the early rounds and being a seed,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “He was very confident and practiced shots in his first match especially of what he wanted to put into play later in the tournament.”
The first two wins put him into a semifinal against the top seed, Southwest Valley senior Kade Hutchings, and those two battled. Lawrence won the first set 6-2, Hutchings the second 7-5 and then Lawrence moved on with a 7-5 win in the third set to advance to the district final and the state tournament.
“Playing the one seed he never lost his confidence,” Daoust said. “He knew he had a game that could be kryptonite to his opponent and thought if he could continue to play the way he played he was going to gain confidence and his opponent would lose confidence. He played a long match that went to a third set and had a medical timeout for cramping from the Southwest Valley kid, who was an incredibly good player.”
With a spot already secured at the state tournament, Lawrence, who played number 2 singles for Shenandoah all season, won one more match, beating Clarinda’s Nathan Brown 6-3, 6-3 in the final.
“Brown has a great forehand from the baseline,” Daoust said, “and Andrew knew what he needed to do to be successful against that and played a lot to his backhand.”
Lawrence will be joined at the state tournament by teammates Finnegan and Schuster, who started the day as the number 2 seed and finished in the same spot, advancing to state.
They opened with Clarke freshman Clayton Abbas and sophomore RJ McCoy and rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win to move into the quarterfinals where they dropped the first set 6-2 to Atlantic senior Bodie Johnson and junior Dayton Templeton.
“They went through round one pretty easily, but then ran into a hot team from Atlantic,” Daoust said, “and did a good job of fighting back. Reed struggled huge on his serve in that match, but he found a way to win on his serve when he couldn’t get his first serve in.”
After dropping the opening set, the Mustang duo battled back 6-2 and 6-2 to move on to the semifinals and a rematch with Glenwood senior Teagan Matheny and sophomore Tyler Harger, the 3 seed who they had split two matches with during the regular season.
Finnegan and Schuster won the first set 6-2 over Glenwood, and then had to battle into a tiebreak in the second set, which they won 7-4.
“They got on top against Glenwood and never looked back,” Daoust said. “They were able to calm down and refocus with coach (Marcia) Johnson at each timeout. They listened really well and made adjustments as needed.”
The win stamped Finnegan and Schuster’s spot at the state tournament, but they were unable to win one more like Lawrence did. Brothers Grant and Ethan Sturm from Atlantic, a senior and junior, defeated the Shenandoah duo 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
Shenandoah had one other victory on the day, from junior Eli Schuster in the singles draw. Schuster defeated Atlantic junior Hunter Weppler 6-0, 6-4 in the first round before falling to second-seed John Reynoldson of Clarke 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Reynoldson would eventually finish third.
Shenandoah senior Quentin Slater and sophomore Dylan Gray played well, but drew the number 4 seed, Southwest Valley junior Adam Timmerman and freshman Evan Timmerman, and fell 6-1, 6-2. The Timmerman duo would go on to finish third.
The eight match wins by Mustang athletes gave Shenandoah 19 team points, four better than runner-up Atlantic, to win the district title.
“The guys were so excited just to play this year,” Daoust said. “They had so little varsity experience coming in, but they are sponges and wanted to learn. They didn’t care what they had to do and were willing to try anything to learn. We went back to the basic skills and did a lot of fundamentals in developing their game. We knew we would take some lumps early because we didn’t spend much time on match play, but as the season went on we got better and better and played better against better teams. We peaked at the right time and to get a banner for those guys is pretty cool.”