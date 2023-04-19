The Shenandoah boys track and field team won seven events in earning the team championship at the Lenox co-ed Invitational Monday, April 17.

The Mustangs scored 147 points, outdistancing Lenox’s 127 and Riverside’s 103. The Shenandoah girls scored 66 points to finish fourth in the 12-team field. The Fillies trailed Stanton by one point while Riverside easily won the team title with 154 points. The Fillies won two events.

Brody Cullin, Alex Razee, Hunter Dukes and Tyler Laughlin were all multi-event winners for the Mustangs.

Cullin won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in times of 11.43 and 23.27 seconds. He also anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay team to a finishing time of 45.19. Dukes and Razee were part of that event, along with Cole Scamman.

Razee won the 400-meter dash in 52.53, with Cullin finishing second in an even 53 seconds.

Dukes won the long jump at 19 feet, 5 inches while also finishing third in the 200 in 23.97 and fourth in the 100 at 11.88.

Laughlin won the shot put and discus with a best throw in the shot put of 47-9 and in the discus of 154-1.

Kemper Long also scored points in both throws for the Mustangs, taking third in the discus at 120-4 and sixth in the shot put at 38-6.

Shenandoah placed in five additional relays, including a runner-up finish in the 4x400, a third-place mark in the 800 medley and a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 medley.

The 4x400 team of Razee, Ayden Johnson, Tysen Shaw and Cole Graham finished in 3:44.89. The 800 medley team of Shaw, Scamman, Cole Graham and Razee crossed the line in 1:38.82 and the 1,600 medley team of Zane McManis, Xavier Martin, Johnson and Dalton Kellogg ended in 4:11.41.

The Mustangs added points in the distance events. Damien Little Thunder finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:26.91. Dylan Kellogg was fifth in the 3,200 in 11:48.92 and sixth in the 1,600 in 5:29.05.

Titus Steng added a win in the wheelchair shot put for the Mustangs with a best throw of 8-1. He was also second to Bedford’s Eli Johnson in the 100 in 22.04, the 200 in 47.28 and the 400 in 1:44.88.

Hailey Egbert had a big night in the distance events to lead the Shenandoah girls. Egbert won the 3,000 meter run in 11:50.40 and won the 1,500 in 5:27.55. She was also second in the 800 in 2:38.85.

Shenandoah’s Kate Lantz was the second best finisher in the high jump, clearing 4-10.

Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf and Chloe Denton were also second in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:12.70. Lantz, Rogers, Denton and Lynnae Green added a third-place run in the 4x100 relay in 53.23.

Lantz and Rogers added points in the individual events, with Lantz finishing fifth in the 200 in 28.80 and Rogers taking sixth in the 100 in 14.07.

Aliyah Parker earned a fifth-place finish in both throwing events. Her best shot put throw traveled 33-6 while she was able to launch the discus 90-3.

The Mustangs and Fillies are back on the track Thursday at Southwest Valley.

Full Shenandoah results (Top 6 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 4. Shenandoah 66.

100-meter dash: 6. Caroline Rogers 14.07; Lynnae Green 14.66.

200-meter dash: 5. Kate Lantz 28.80; Chloe Denton 29.18.

800-meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert 2:38.35.

1,500-meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert 5:27.55; Mallory Dickerson 6:36.11.

3,000-meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert 11:50.40.

100-meter hurdles: 2. Chloe Denton 15.90; Abbey Dumler 21.90.

High jump: 2. Kate Lantz 4-10.

Long jump: Mallory Dickerson 11-8.5; Makayla Cochran 11-6.5.

Shot put: 5. Aliyah Parker 33-6; Lynnae Green 33-1.25.

Discus: 5. Aliyah Parker 90-3.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton) 53.23.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Adrianne Moore, Makayla Cochran, Rylynne Gammell) 2:08.75.

800-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Makayla Cochran, Abbey Dumler, Adrianne Moore, Rylynne Gammell) 2:15.25.

1,600-meter medley relay: 6. Shenandoah (Makayla Cochran, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) 5:28.63.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Shenandoah (Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:12.70.

Boys

Team scoring: 1. Shenandoah 147.

100-meter dash: 1. Brody Cullin 11.43; 4. Hunter Dukes 11.88.

100-meter wheelchair: 2. Titus Steng 22.04.

200-meter dash: 1. Brody Cullin 23.27; 3. Hunter Dukes 23.97.

200-meter wheelchair: 2. Titus Steng 47.28.

400-meter dash: 1. Alex Razee 52.53; 2. Brody Cullin 53.00.

400-meter wheelchair: 2. Titus Steng 1:44.88.

800-meter run: Dalton Kellogg 2:32.44; Braden Mick 2:33.96.

1,600-meter run: 4. Damien Little Thunder 5:26.91; 6. Dylan Kellogg 5:29.05.

3,200-meter run: 5. Dylan Kellogg 11:48.92.

110-meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 18.70.

400-meter hurdles: Matthew Moutray 1:06.57.

High jump: Treyvein Thompson No height; Ayden Johnson No height.

Long jump: 1. Hunter Dukes 19-5; Cole Graham 16-4.5.

Shot put: 1. Tyler Laughlin 47-9; 6. Kemper Long 38-6.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 8-1.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 154-1; 3. Kemper Long 120-4.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Scamman, Brody Cullin) 45.19.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Zane McManis, Cole Graham) 1:41.07.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Ayden Johnson, Tysen Shaw, Cole Graham) 3:44.89.

4x800 meter relay: Shenandoah (Dalton Kellogg, Damien Little Thunder, Tyler Babe, Braden Mick) 10:06.54.

800-meter medley relay: 3. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Cole Scamman, Cole Graham, Alex Razee) 1:38.82.

1,600-meter medley relay: 4. Shenandoah (Zane McManis, Xavier Martin, Ayden Johnson, Dalton Kellogg) 4:11.41.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Matthew Moutray, Tysen Shaw) 1:16.84.