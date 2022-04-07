Mustang track breaks school record in 800 medley relay

Clarinda junior Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump titles leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Jerome Howe Relays Monday, April 4, at Treynor.

The Cardinals scored 129 points, just four behind Underwood, and well ahead of third-place Treynor’s 83. Shenandoah finished sixth in the 17-team field with 44 points.

Jones cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump title by six inches and also won the long jump title with a best leap of 21-1, beating teammate Tadyn Brown, who finished second with a jump of 20-3.

Those points weren’t the only ones in the field for the Cardinals. Logan Green finished second in the shot put with a throw of 45-10. Creighton Tuzzio and Grant Jobe ended fifth and eighth in the discus with Tuzzio’s best throw traveling 116-9 and Jobe’s 108-1. Cole Baumgart added a seventh-place mark in the high jump at 5-8.

Treyton Schaapherder had a big day in the distance events for the Cardinals, finishing second in the 3200 and 1600 meter runs. He finished the 3200 meter run in 10 minutes, 42.62 seconds and the 1600 in 4:59.52, just .06 ahead of teammate Kyle Wagoner, who was third.

Xavier DeGroot finished third and Tyler Raybourn was fourth in the 110 hurdles for Clarinda in times of 16.62 and 16.65. Raybourn added a sixth-place run in the 400 hurdles.

Tadyn Brown and Nathan King placed fourth and sixth in the 100 meter dash for the Cardinals. Brayden Hayes and Cooper Phillips were fourth and fifth in the 400 and Michael Mayer added a fifth place run in the 800.

The Cardinals also placed in six of the seven relays, led by third-place marks in the 4x200 with King, Kade Engstrand, Jones and Wyatt Schmitt in 1:36.89, the 4x400 with Schmitt, Hayes, Phillips and Brown in 3:44.61, the 4x800 with Mayer, Wagoner, Alec Wyman and Schaapherder in 9:03.85 and the shuttle hurdle with DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Raybourn in 1:07.11.

The Cardinals were also fifth in the 800 medley and eighth in the 1600 medley. Baumgart, Engstrand, Hayes, Schmitt, Wyman, Taten Eighmy, Adam Johnson and Ronnie Weidman were the competitors in those two events.

Tyler Laughlin placed in both throwing events for Shenandoah, including a victory in the discus at 144-2. He added a fifth-place mark in the shot put at 41-3.

Alex Razee took home runner-up honors in the 400 for the Mustangs with a finishing time of 53.76. Brody Cullin added a fourth-place mark in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:02.55.

The Mustangs added points in three relays, including a runner-up mark in the 800 medley. The team of Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Cullin and Razee raced to a school record time of 1:37.88.

The Mustangs were also fourth in the 4x100 with the same quarter and eighth in the 4x800 with Damien Little Thunder, Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell and Rafe Rodewald.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (top eight places noted)

Team scores: 2. Clarinda 129. 6. Shenandoah 44.

100 meter dash: 4. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.46. 6. Nathan King, Clarinda 11.69. River Clark, Shenandoah 14.00.

200 meter dash: Nathan King, Clarinda 24.19. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 24.43. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 26.23. Gage Sample, Shenandoah 26.96.

400 meter dash: 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 53.76. 4. Brayden Hayes, Clarinda 55.65. 5. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 55.68. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 1:02.52.

800 meter run: 5. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:15.64. Mark Everett, Clarinda 2:24.01. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 2:38.66.

1600 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 4:59.52. 3. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 4:59.58. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:22.81. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 5:28.83.

3200 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 10:42.62. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:18.24.

110 meter hurdles: 3. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 16.62. 4. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 16.65. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 18.14. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 20.32.

400 meter hurdles: 4. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:02.55. 6. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 1:03.28. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 1:07.52. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 1:09.62.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 144-2. 5. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 116-9. 8. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 108-1.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-4. 7. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-8. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah No height. Rafe Rodewald No height.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 21-1. 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-3. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 17-2.75. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 16-2.75.

Shot put: 2. Logan Green, Clarinda 45-10. 5. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 41-3. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 38-5.5. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 37-0.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 45.87. Clarinda (Nathan King, Isaac Jones, Adam Johnson, Kade Engstrand) 51.47.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Nathan King, Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:36.89. Shenandoah (Jayden Dickerson, Gage Herron, River Clark, Xavier Martin) 1:45.37.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Wyatt Schmitt, Brayden Hayes, Cooper Phillips, Tadyn Brown) 3:44.61. Shenandoah (Jayden Dickerson, Gage Herron, River Clark, Xavier Martin) 4:16.75.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman, Treyton Schaapherder) 9:03.85. 8. Shenandoah (Damien Little Thunder, Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Rafe Rodewald) 9:43.66.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:37.88. 5. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Brayden Hayes) 1:40.78.

1600 meter medley relay: 8. Clarinda (Taten Eighmy, Cole Baumgart, Ronnie Weidman, Alec Wyman) 4:13.96. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Tysen Shaw, Seth Zwickel) 4:22.65.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:07.11.