Mustang wrestling 1-2 at home quad

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs pitched a shutout over Griswold and won half of the contested matches in home dual losses to Kuemper Catholic and Treynor Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Mustangs gave up 66 points on 11 forfeits combined in losses to Treynor 48-21 and to Kuemper 57-24. Shenandoah beat Griswold 60-0.

Mustang freshman Jayden Dickerson won all three of his contested matches at 170 pounds, including a hard-fought 6-4 win in a second tiebreak period over Treynor’s Kyle Moss in the final dual of the day. Dickerson was named the evening’s Standout Athlete and said that was a big win for him early in his high school career.

“I never knew I had that in me to keep going and I did,” Dickerson said. “I was doing this for my team and my family.”

Dickerson led 4-1 after the second period and nearly had the match won in regulation, but Moss scored a takedown just before the buzzer to tie the score at four. Neither could put up a point in the one minute sudden victory period. Dickerson was down to start the first half of the second extra period and was able to reverse Moss for two points. Dickerson was then able to ride out Moss for the final 30 seconds to secure the win.

“Every time I felt him coming up, I just snapped, drove forward and kept pushing,” Dickerson said. “I would squeeze as tight as I could and trip and kept doing that over and over. I didn’t want to give up.”

Dickerson’s win in the Treynor dual was one of three Mustang wins that went the distance or longer. Jade Spangler earned an 11-4 win over Logan Marr at 138 and Owen Laughlin beat Brad Stock 11-7 at 145. Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said just having matches like that is huge this early in the season, and winning them is even better.

“That’s something we have stressed quite a bit,” McGinnis said. “Wrestling a full six minutes and what that does for you down the road. It’s not just whether you won or lost, but just going that full six minutes is so important, and then to see them win is great. Jayden went overtime. I don’t think that was his best match he has had this year, but to see him pull it out speaks for his abilities.”

Davin Holste also won a contested match against Treynor, earning a first period fall. Cole Scamman finished his 3-0 day with a forfeit win.

McGinnis said his team finished the day well.

“We were a little flat for the first two duals and weren’t that aggressive,” McGinnis said. “That last dual we came out and moved a lot better. We were aggressive and wrestled a lot better. I have been extremely happy with these kids, their work ethic and the time they have been putting in. That’s a major part of it whether we get our hand raised or not. Overall, (the season) has been pretty good.”

Shenandoah’s shutout win came against a Griswold team that had just four athletes in the lineup. Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom and Logan Dickerson all earned first period falls while Holste earned an impressive win by fall in the third period, trailing 8-5 at the time of the turn.

Scamman, Spangler, Brody Cullin, Laughlin, Ethan Richardson and Ayden Strange all took forfeit wins over the Tigers.

The loss to Kuemper was a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual that saw both Dickerson brothers and Scamman earn wins by fall. Strange took a forfeit at 285 for the other Mustang points.

The Mustangs finished the day with a 5-2 dual record and next travel to Oakland for the Riverside Tournament Saturday. McGinnis said going forward it’s about his team – which is made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores – continuing to improve each week.

“Riverside is always tough,” McGinnis said. “It’s not always about the wins and losses, but we want some guys on the podium. We saw plenty of things to work on (Tuesday), and we want to see those things progress. If that happens, we’ll keep seeing these successes each week.”