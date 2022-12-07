Mustang wrestling 2-1 at Kuemper

The Shenandoah Mustangs earned two dual wins Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a boys wrestling quad at Kuemper Catholic High School.

The Mustangs beat Treynor 40-27 and Griswold 60-12, but lost to the host Knights 39-29 in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.

Cole Scamman earned three contested wins to lead the Mustangs while Jayden Dickerson, Owen Laughlin and Jacob McGargill also had 3-0 days, which included a forfeit.

There were just three contested matches in Shenandoah’s win over Griswold and the Mustangs were victorious in two of them.

Ethan Laughlin and Cole Scamman both earned first period falls in the dual, with Laughlin pinning Ethan Baxter and Scamman defeating Mason Steinhoff.

Tyler Babe, McGargill, Trey Thompson, Owen Laughlin, Mark Hardy, Dickerson, Lucas Sun and Aidan Rathman all took forfeit wins to accumulate Shenandoah’s points.

The Mustangs were 5-2 in contested matches in their dual win over Treynor. Only Scamman and McGargill were able to exit the mat early. McGargill earned a quick fall at 145, while Scamman rolled to a 17-0 technical fall over Keatyn Dirks.

The other three matches went the distance, although Ethan Laughlin and Owen Laughlin both earned major decisions. Ethan Laughlin was a 9-1 winner over Luke Parrott at 132 and Owen Laughlin won 11-3 over Zach Robbins at 160. Dickerson was the other winner, taking a tight 7-5 decision from Levi Young.

Jacob Rystrom, Rathman and Babe all earned forfeit wins for the Mustangs.

Also in the Treynor dual, Hardy dropped a 1-0 decision to Holden Minahan at 170.

Shenandoah had a couple late leads in the dual against Kuemper, but couldn’t stack up enough points to beat the Knights. The Mustangs won six of the nine contested matches.

Scamman, Dickerson and Steven Perkins all pinned their opponents, while the other three Shenandoah wins went the distance. McGargill earned a 9-0 major decision over Jake Hasuman at 145 and Owen Laughlin also won by major decision, 16-6 over Nolan Simons at 160. Additionally, Rystrom earned a 6-0 decision against Will Sanders at 195.

The Mustangs return to competition Saturday at the Riverside Tournament.