Mustang wrestling 4th at home tournament

Shenandoah brothers Logan and Jayden Dickerson claimed championships at the Shenandoah Mustang Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 18, at Shenandoah High School.

The Mustangs finished fourth in the team race with 101.5 points, trailing Omaha Skutt’s 144.5 points, Savannah’s (Mo.) 123 and Atlantic-CAM’s 112.

Jayden Dickerson had to win five matches to earn the 160 pound title with each weight class being decided in a round-robin format. He won three matches by fall, beat Atlantic-CAM’s Cole Park 11-0 and beat Omaha Skutt’s Gage Guenther 8-2.

Logan Dickerson won all three of his matches at 195. A pair of quick falls started his day before an 11-3 major decision against Atlantic-CAM’s Cohen Bruce.

The Mustangs also had a pair of runner-up finishes by Jacob Rystrom and 182 and Ethan Richardson at 220.

Rystrom went 3-1 on the day with all of his matches being decided by fall. Richardson was 1-1 on the day with both of his matches decided by fall late in the third period.

Cole Scamman took third in a full field at 132 for the Mustangs. All three of his wins came by fall in the first period. He lost one match by fall and one by a 13-4 major decision.

Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin took fourth in a six-athlete bracket at 138. He lost his first match 1-0 to John Helton of St. Albert, and then dropped a 17-5 major decision. Laughlin followed that with two wins, a 16-1 technical fall and a win by fall over teammate Brody Cullin. Laughlin’s day ended with a loss by fall.

Cullin won one of his five matches in the same class.

Davin Holste lost all three of his matches at 113.