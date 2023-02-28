SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah celebrated its most successful wrestling season in several years at its annual end-of-season banquet Monday, Feb. 27, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.

The Mustangs finished the season with 16 dual wins, including four in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Tournament highlights for the Mustangs included a third-place finish at the district tournament, seventh at the John J. Harris Tournament, second at Mount Ayr and the Shenandoah Tournament championship.

Season totals of 397 match wins, 218 falls and 580 takedowns were all huge improvements from last season’s team.

The Mustangs had seven athletes win at least 20 matches. Four of those seven reached 30 wins and three reached 40. Owen Laughlin led the team with 48 match wins and was named the program’s Most Outstanding Wrestler while also earning the Curtis Simmons Award, which is based on criteria earned both on and off the mat.

Jayden Dickerson and Jacob McGargill joined Laughlin with 40 or more wins and those three were the program’s state tournament qualifiers. Dickerson was named the program’s Varsity Wrestler of the Year and McGargill earned the Rookie of the Year Award.

Jacob Rystrom was named the program’s Most Improved Wrestler, an award that had several outstanding candidates, according to Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis. Mark Hardy was named Junior Varsity Wrestler of the Year.

Cole Scamman was a 30-match winner for the Mustangs, while Rystrom, Ethan Laughlin and Ethan Richardson all eclipsed 20 wins on the season.

The team also achieved the Excellence in Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for having a team GPA of 3.25 to 4.0.

McGinnis said this was a fun team to work with and one that worked hard when they needed to. He said it’s that hard work that brought all the success the team had this season and it’s that hard work going forward that will be needed to lead to even more success next season. All Mustang wrestlers will return next season.

McGinnis said the team had several team goals and they achieved and surpassed all of them.

McGinnis had several people to thank and that included his statisticians, two of them— seniors Emma Olson and Katelynn Anderzhon — earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award for the winter sports season.

Shenandoah girls wrestling coach Grant Staats also honored and recognized his group of four that finished the season. Chloe Nelson came in with the most experience and showed that all season, leading the Fillies and taking home team MVP honors.

Staats said his group accepted the responsibility of being the first girls wrestling team at Shenandoah during the first sanctioned season of the sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. His team was brave for taking on that role of the first ones in the new sport and said they all worked hard and did a great job.

Shenandoah wrestling cheer coach Christen Brown recognized her team as well, which included Madison Dickerson earning the Hawkeye 10 Academic Award. Brown said it was quite the experience in her first year leading the squad and said they all did a great job.

A good crowd was on hand for the banquet, which was also sponsored by the Shenandoah Elks Club.