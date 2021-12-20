Mustang wrestling drops pair of Hawk 10 home duals

The Clarinda wrestling team stayed undefeated on the dual season, beating Shenandoah and Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference action while the Mustangs lost to Harlan Thursday, Dec. 16, at Shenandoah High School.

Clarinda beat Shenandoah 60-21 and Harlan 40-34 while the Mustangs lost 57-23 to Harlan.

Eight forfeit wins gave the Cardinals their win over the Mustangs. Shenandoah took one forfeit while the Mustangs won three of the five contested matches.

Shenandoah’s Cole Scamman won the only six minute match of the dual, beating Landen Carson 8-4 at 126 pounds.

Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson earned first period falls at 138 and 160 while Davin Holste took a forfeit at 120.

Michael Mayer and Jase Wilmes won contested matches for the Cardinals, both by fall in the second period.

Ayden In, Kaden Whipp, Kale Downey, Tyler Raybourn, Karson Downey, Brayden Nothwehr, Bryson Harris and Logan Green were forfeit winners for the Cardinals.

The first dual of the night was the closest with the Cardinals winning the final two matches of the dual to earn the victory.

The teams split the first four matches by fall with Raybourn earning the pin in 5 minutes, 37 seconds at 152 and Karson Downey winning in the first period at 170.

The next four weights went to the Cardinals, including two close wins. Wilmes earned a 3-2 win over Matt Schwery at 195 and then Harris won 5-3 in sudden victory over Jeremiah Davis at 220. Green won by forfeit at 285 and then Whipp won by fall at 106 to put the Cardinals in front 30-12.

Harlan won the next four weights, however, to take the lead 34-30.

Leland Woodruff won a 15-5 major decision at 138 to tie the dual and then Kale Downey won by fall in the first period to push the Cardinals to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the conference, on the dual season.

Shenandoah won three contested matches and took a forfeit win in its loss to Harlan. The Cyclones took six forfeits and won four contested matches.

Brody Cullin won by first period fall at 145 for the Mustangs while Laughlin won by fall early in the third period at 138. Dickerson earned a 16-1 technical fall at 160 and Ethan Richardson won by forfeit at 285.

Shenandoah fell to 5-4 overall, 0-3 in the conference with the dual losses.