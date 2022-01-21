Mustang wrestling earns H-10 win

The Shenandoah wrestling team earned their first Hawkeye 10 Conference dual win of the season as part of a double dual split Thursday, Jan. 20, at Denison.

The Mustangs beat the host Monarchs 42-36 and lost 67-6 to conference-leading Creston.

Shenandoah won six of the eight contested matches against Denison with the Monarchs taking four forfeits and the Mustangs one.

The dual started at 120 with Davin Holste, Cole Scamman and Jade Spangler all earning wins by fall to give Shenandoah an 18-0 lead.

Owen Laughlin added a fall at 145 and Jayden Dickerson won by fall at 160 in less than a minute. Mark Hardy added a win by fall at 170 for a 36-12 Mustang lead.

The only other Mustang points came from Jacob Rystrom taking a forfeit at 195. Logan Dickerson and Ethan Richardson both lost by fall bringing the Monarchs to within six at the end of the dual.

Scamman and Logan Dickerson were winners for the Mustangs in the dual against Creston. Scamman won a 6-5 decision over Brandon Briley at 126 and Dickerson beat Ty Morrison 6-1 at 182.

The Panthers took seven forfeits while Holste, Spangler and Richardson all lost by fall. Jayden Dickerson lost 7-1 at 160 to William Bolinger and Laughlin took a 12-2 defeat to Triston Barncastle at 145.

The Mustangs ended the day 6-8 overall in duals and 1-7 in the conference. They’ll wrestle in Corning Friday and Saturday at the John J. Harris Tournament. The dual season wraps up Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Albert.