 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mustang wrestling earns Hawk-10 win at Lewis Central

  • 0
Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Jayden Dickerson battles a Harlan athlete during a dual at Clarinda Thursday, Dec. 16.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Shenandoah boys wrestling team won one of their three Hawkeye 10 Conference duals Thursday, Jan. 5, at Lewis Central.

The Mustangs beat Red Oak 44-30, but lost 44-36 to Lewis Central and 42-27 against Glenwood.

In Shenandoah’s dual win, the Mustangs won five of the eight contested matches against the Tigers. Cole Scamman and Steven Perkins earned first period falls, while Jacob Rystrom won his match by fall in the second period.

Other winners for Shenandoah were Jayden Dickerson by a 16-0 technical fall in the second period over Baz Clear at 182 pounds and Owen Laughlin’s 9-4 decision over Adam Baier at 152.

Tyler Babe, Davin Holste and Jacob McGargill all took forfeits for the Mustangs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

While the Mustangs won five of eight contested matches against Red Oak, they lost five of eight against Lewis Central with McGargill, Laughlin and Perkins earning victories, all by second period fall.

People are also reading…

Rystrom, Ethan Richardson and Scamman took forfeits for Shenandoah’s remaining points.

Dickerson and Holste went the distance in losses, with both being by major decision. Dickerson lost 12-4 to Braylon Kammrad at 182 and Holste lost a 17-7 match to Jaxon Brewer at 120.

Shenandoah won four of the 10 contested matches against the Rams. Dickerson won by fall in the first period and Scamman and Babe earned second period pins. Laughlin beat Tate Mayberry 5-1 at 152.

Ethan Laughlin took a forfeit for Shenandoah.

McGargill and Mark Hardy went the distance in losses with McGargill losing 3-0 to Reese Fauble at 145 and Hardy dropping a 7-4 decision to Austin Wear at 170.

Shenandoah travels into Missouri Saturday for the Mid-Buchanan Tournament.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

The Essex girls and boys basketball came out on the wrong end of blowout losses to open the second half of the season Tuesday, Jan. 3, at East Mills.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Recommended for you