Mustang wrestling earns Hawk-10 win at Lewis Central

The Shenandoah boys wrestling team won one of their three Hawkeye 10 Conference duals Thursday, Jan. 5, at Lewis Central.

The Mustangs beat Red Oak 44-30, but lost 44-36 to Lewis Central and 42-27 against Glenwood.

In Shenandoah’s dual win, the Mustangs won five of the eight contested matches against the Tigers. Cole Scamman and Steven Perkins earned first period falls, while Jacob Rystrom won his match by fall in the second period.

Other winners for Shenandoah were Jayden Dickerson by a 16-0 technical fall in the second period over Baz Clear at 182 pounds and Owen Laughlin’s 9-4 decision over Adam Baier at 152.

Tyler Babe, Davin Holste and Jacob McGargill all took forfeits for the Mustangs.

While the Mustangs won five of eight contested matches against Red Oak, they lost five of eight against Lewis Central with McGargill, Laughlin and Perkins earning victories, all by second period fall.

Rystrom, Ethan Richardson and Scamman took forfeits for Shenandoah’s remaining points.

Dickerson and Holste went the distance in losses, with both being by major decision. Dickerson lost 12-4 to Braylon Kammrad at 182 and Holste lost a 17-7 match to Jaxon Brewer at 120.

Shenandoah won four of the 10 contested matches against the Rams. Dickerson won by fall in the first period and Scamman and Babe earned second period pins. Laughlin beat Tate Mayberry 5-1 at 152.

Ethan Laughlin took a forfeit for Shenandoah.

McGargill and Mark Hardy went the distance in losses with McGargill losing 3-0 to Reese Fauble at 145 and Hardy dropping a 7-4 decision to Austin Wear at 170.

Shenandoah travels into Missouri Saturday for the Mid-Buchanan Tournament.