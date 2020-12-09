Mustang wrestling earns season's first win

Shenandoah wrestling won its first dual of the season to highlight a 1-2 quad at Treynor Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The Mustangs won a pair of contested matches and took four forfeits to beat Griswold 33-15. Shenandoah also lost 83-0 to Treynor and 66-18 to Kuemper Catholic.

Owen Laughlin won a pair of contested matches at 138 pounds to lead the Mustangs. He won by fall over Jeremy Sheeder of Griswold and by fall over John Boes of Kuemper while also losing by fall to Treynor’s Danny Kinsella.

Landen Newquist took the other contested win against the Tigers, beating Trevor Burnison by a 14-7 decision.

Jade Spangler, Andrew Johnson, Lane Allumbaugh and Aidan Rathman all took forfeits against Griswold to assist in the win.

Laughlin’s win against Kuemper wasn’t the only contested win of that dual. Allumbaugh made it a 2-1 day with a win by fall over Mason Rohe. Spangler took a forfeit win to bring the Mustangs up to 18 points.

Newquist lost his other two matches. His loss by technical fall against Treynor prevented the Cardinals from a perfect score.