Mustang wrestling finishes 7th at Friend

The Shenandoah Mustangs had six athletes finish in the top six in their weight class and took seventh out of 14 teams at the Bob Arehart Memorial Wresting Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4, at Friend, Nebraska.

Shenandoah scored 86 points competing in a field where the Mustangs were the only team not from Nebraska. Milford rolled to the team title with 225.5 points.

Owen Laughlin led the Mustangs with a runner-up finish at 145 pounds. Laughlin started his day with three round-robin matches and won all three, the first two by fall and then a 6-5 decision against Yutan’s Jesse Kult. That advanced Laughlin to the semifinal where he beat Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs 12-9 in the first tiebreak period. Laughlin lost 12-1 to Zaid Martinez of Tri County in the final.

Jayden Dickerson and Logan Dickerson both finished third for the Mustangs.

Jayden Dickerson took third at 170. He started his day going 3-1 in round-robin. He lost a 7-3 decision to against Milford’s Christopher Scdoris. A couple pins and a win by medical forfeit followed putting Dickerson into the third place match where he earned a 3-0 win over Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central.