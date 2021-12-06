Mustang wrestling finishes 7th at Friend

The Shenandoah Mustangs had six athletes finish in the top six in their weight class and took seventh out of 14 teams at the Bob Arehart Memorial Wresting Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4, at Friend, Nebraska.
Shenandoah scored 86 points competing in a field where the Mustangs were the only team not from Nebraska. Milford rolled to the team title with 225.5 points.
Owen Laughlin led the Mustangs with a runner-up finish at 145 pounds. Laughlin started his day with three round-robin matches and won all three, the first two by fall and then a 6-5 decision against Yutan’s Jesse Kult. That advanced Laughlin to the semifinal where he beat Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs 12-9 in the first tiebreak period. Laughlin lost 12-1 to Zaid Martinez of Tri County in the final.
Jayden Dickerson and Logan Dickerson both finished third for the Mustangs.
Jayden Dickerson took third at 170. He started his day going 3-1 in round-robin. He lost a 7-3 decision to against Milford’s Christopher Scdoris. A couple pins and a win by medical forfeit followed putting Dickerson into the third place match where he earned a 3-0 win over Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central.
Logan Dickerson also started his day going 3-1 in round-robin, competing at 195. He opened with three wins by fall, all in the first period, before losing by fall. That put Dickerson into the third place match, which he won by fall over Ethan Buchli of Milford in just 40 seconds.
Jacob Rystrom added a fourth place finish for the Mustangs at 182. Rystrom started his day with three wins by fall to advance to the semifinals where he dropped a 16-1 technical fall to Thomas Vance of Milford. Rystrom then lost a 7-1 decision to Jurgen Baker of Tri County in the third place match.
Davin Holste finished fifth at 113 for the Mustangs. He lost his first two matches by fall, but came back to earn three straight wins by fall to take fifth.
Cole Scamman placed sixth at 132 for Shenandoah. He won his first match by fall, but then dropped a 12-3 major decision. He won one of his final three matches, a first period fall over Junior Rafael of Crete.
Brody Cullin and Jade Spangler also competed for the Mustangs, both at 138.
Spangler was the varsity entry for the Mustangs and lost his first two matches by fall before losing by medical forfeit in his final two. Cullin was 2-3 on the day with a win by fall and a medical forfeit win over Spangler.
The home opener is next for Shenandoah as Griswold, Treynor and Kuemper Catholic make the trip for a quad on Tuesday.