 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mustang wrestling nearly claims dual win
0 comments

Mustang wrestling nearly claims dual win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Rystrom, Shenandoah

Shenandoah freshman Jacob Rystrom squares off with an Atlantic opponent during the Mustang Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Dec. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah Mustangs just about pulled off their second dual win of the season, but were denied by tiebreaking procedures in a 31-30 loss to East Union.

The Mustangs also lost 82-0 to the hosts from Creston/Orient-Macksburg and 36-15 to Denison Thursday, Jan. 21.

Both teams won five individual matches, but because East Union won more matches by forfeit, even though the Mustangs won the only contested match, the Eagles picked up the victory.

Jacob Rystrom pinned Danny Thomlinson in the second period at 182 pounds to give the Mustangs six team points.

East Union took five forfeits and Shenandoah took four with Logan Dickerson, Owen Laughlin, Landen Newquist and Dylan Bartles all taking forfeits for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah won three of the four contested matches with the Monarchs, but watched Denison take five forfeits.

Dickerson won by fall at 170, Owen Laughlin earned a 16-1 technical fall at 132 and Landen Newquist won a 17-6 major decision at 138 for Shenandoah’s points against the Monarchs.

Newquist kept Creston/O-M from a perfect score in that dual, losing a 14-5 major decision to Garon Wurster.

The Mustangs wrap up the dual season Thursday, Jan. 28, with a home quad against St. Albert, Atlantic/CAM and Southwest Iowa.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs
Sports

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs

  • Updated

The Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 23% from the field and Red Oak pulled away in the second half for a 71-36 victory Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Payne leads Cowgirls past Clarinda
Sports

Payne leads Cowgirls past Clarinda

  • Updated

Kaden Payne scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and Clarinda struggled on the offensive end in a 52-23 Sidney win over Clarinda Thursday,…

Cowboys battle past Vikings
Sports

Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Lourdes trips Cowboys
Sports

Lourdes trips Cowboys

Sidney head boys basketball coach Kent Larsen said the second quarter was the difference in his team’s 54-40 home loss to Nebraska City Lourde…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics