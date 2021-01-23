Mustang wrestling nearly claims dual win

The Shenandoah Mustangs just about pulled off their second dual win of the season, but were denied by tiebreaking procedures in a 31-30 loss to East Union.

The Mustangs also lost 82-0 to the hosts from Creston/Orient-Macksburg and 36-15 to Denison Thursday, Jan. 21.

Both teams won five individual matches, but because East Union won more matches by forfeit, even though the Mustangs won the only contested match, the Eagles picked up the victory.

Jacob Rystrom pinned Danny Thomlinson in the second period at 182 pounds to give the Mustangs six team points.

East Union took five forfeits and Shenandoah took four with Logan Dickerson, Owen Laughlin, Landen Newquist and Dylan Bartles all taking forfeits for the Mustangs.

Shenandoah won three of the four contested matches with the Monarchs, but watched Denison take five forfeits.

Dickerson won by fall at 170, Owen Laughlin earned a 16-1 technical fall at 132 and Landen Newquist won a 17-6 major decision at 138 for Shenandoah’s points against the Monarchs.

Newquist kept Creston/O-M from a perfect score in that dual, losing a 14-5 major decision to Garon Wurster.

The Mustangs wrap up the dual season Thursday, Jan. 28, with a home quad against St. Albert, Atlantic/CAM and Southwest Iowa.