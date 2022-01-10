Mustang wrestling nearly nabs conference win

The Shenandoah wrestling team had two great opportunities to win their first Hawkeye 10 Conference dual of the season, but fell just short 38-36 to Red Oak and 42-33 to Lewis Central Thursday, Jan. 6, in a conference quad at Glenwood.

The Mustangs also lost 54-18 to Glenwood.

The Mustangs won just two of the seven contested matches against Red Oak with one of those coming by injury default, but still had a chance to win the dual going into the final match.

Logan Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom, Ethan Richardson and Ayden Strange all took forfeits in the four biggest weight classes to put the Mustangs ahead 36-32, but after a double forfeit at 106 pounds, Davin Holste lost by fall to Brandon Erp at 113, giving the Tigers the two point win.

Brody Cullin won by fall at 138 and Cole Scamman took a win by injury default at 126 for the contested wins for the Mustangs.

The Tigers took two forfeits and won four additional matches. Jade Spangler and Mark Hardy both lost by first period fall, Jayden Dickerson lost a 20-5 technical fall to Dawson Bond at 160 and Owen Laughlin dropped a 3-2 decision to Adam Baier at 145.

The Mustangs lost the final five matches, two by forfeit, in the loss to Lewis Central. Scamman and Spangler took forfeits and then Laughlin won by fall at 145. After a forfeit loss, Jayden Dickerson won by fall at 160 and Hardy took a 14-11 decision from Andrew Schult at 170 to give the Mustangs a 33-15 lead.

Rystrom lost 8-3 to Chance Chappell at 182 and then Logan Dickerson and Richardson both lost by fall. The Titans took forfeit wins at 285 and 106 to preserve the win.

Laughlin won a match by injury default in the dual against Glenwood. The other Mustang points were scored in forfeit wins by Logan Dickerson and Richardson.

Holste, Spangler, Cullin and Rystrom all lost by fall while two other Mustangs suffered one point losses. Scamman fell 7-6 to Briten Maxwell at 126 and Jayden Dickerson lost a 15-14 match to Tate Mayberry at 160. Glenwood won four matches by forfeit.

The losses dropped the Mustangs to 5-7 in duals on the season, 0-6 in the conference.