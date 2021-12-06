Mustang wrestling opens season with four dual wins

The Shenandoah Mustang wrestling team opened the season with four dual wins Thursday, Dec. 2, at East Mills High School.
For a program that hasn’t had enough athletes out to even have a chance to earn many dual wins the last couple seasons, earning four in one night with a young squad was an impressive start to the season for head coach Todd McGinnis’ team.
The Mustangs opened the night with a 45-27 win over Southwest Valley, and then beat Clarke/Murray 42-30, East Mills 42-18 and Mount Ayr 46-18.
The Mustangs had six athletes win contested matches and each of them won at least two.
Cole Scamman and Owen Laughlin had 4-0 days with three contested wins. Scamman pinned all three of his opponents at 132 pounds while Laughlin earned two pins at 152 and a 14-2 major decision over Mount Ayr’s Preston Fleharty at 145.
Davin Holste was also 4-0 on the day while winning two contested matches. Holste won by fall at 126 against Clarke/Murray and earned a 12-5 decision over Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley at 120.
Logan Dickerson, Jade Spangler and Jayden Dickerson all won two contested matches and three overall for the Mustangs.
Logan Dickerson won by fall at 195 in the Mount Ayr and Southwest Valley duals, Spangler won by fall at 138 against Southwest Valley and Clarke/Murray and Jayden Dickerson was a winner by fall at 170 against Clarke/Murray and East Mills.