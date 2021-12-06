Mustang wrestling opens season with four dual wins

The Shenandoah Mustang wrestling team opened the season with four dual wins Thursday, Dec. 2, at East Mills High School.

For a program that hasn’t had enough athletes out to even have a chance to earn many dual wins the last couple seasons, earning four in one night with a young squad was an impressive start to the season for head coach Todd McGinnis’ team.

The Mustangs opened the night with a 45-27 win over Southwest Valley, and then beat Clarke/Murray 42-30, East Mills 42-18 and Mount Ayr 46-18.

The Mustangs had six athletes win contested matches and each of them won at least two.

Cole Scamman and Owen Laughlin had 4-0 days with three contested wins. Scamman pinned all three of his opponents at 132 pounds while Laughlin earned two pins at 152 and a 14-2 major decision over Mount Ayr’s Preston Fleharty at 145.

Davin Holste was also 4-0 on the day while winning two contested matches. Holste won by fall at 126 against Clarke/Murray and earned a 12-5 decision over Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley at 120.

Logan Dickerson, Jade Spangler and Jayden Dickerson all won two contested matches and three overall for the Mustangs.