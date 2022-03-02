Mustang wrestling shows improvement, lots of promise going forward

The Shenandoah wrestling program took a huge step forward this season and the team and families came together at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge to celebrate the season Monday, Feb. 28, at the team’s annual banquet, which was also sponsored by the Elks.

The Mustangs had three athletes reach 30 wins on the season in Jayden Dickerson, Owen Laughlin and Cole Scamman. Logan Dickerson – who was the only senior on the team – reached 20 wins.

Those four won most of the awards on the evening, with Jayden Dickerson taking home Outstanding Wrestler, which Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said is an award based on season statistics. Laughlin earned Varsity Wrestler of the Year, Scamman Rookie of the Year and Logan Dickerson Most Improved.

Additionally, Davin Holste was given the Curtis Semmons Award and Ethan Richardson the Junior Varsity Wrestler of the Year.

The Curtis Semmons Award is given to the wrestler, who has class, a positive attitude, is fearless and gets the job done on the mat and in the classroom.

A few season highlights included the Mustangs winning four duals on the opening night of the season and finishing third at the Mid-Buchanan (Mo.) Tournament. The Mustangs also earned 195 match wins.

McGinnis said many more of the season highlights were accomplished outside of competition. The program had just eight total missed practices for the season, ran quality morning practices most Wednesdays and had strong attendance for morning runs.

Every wrestler in the program other than their one senior, Logan Dickerson, is either a freshman or sophomore, so there is still plenty of room for growth in the program.

McGinnis thanked several people, businesses and organizations for their work in helping the program this season, and also took some time to thank assistant coaches Logan Roberts and Grant Staats. McGinnis and assistant Brett Roberts have led the program for several years now, but McGinnis said the energy brought to the room by Logan Roberts in his second season and Staats in his first, was a big reason the team had the success it did this season.

McGinnis also had a lot of praise for his statisticians – Katelyn Anderzhon, Vesta Bopp, Adrian Gutschenritter and Emma Olson – who McGinnis said were fantastic all year and were there all the time in making sure a lot of things inside the program went well.

The Mustangs also achieved the Excellence in Academic Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for a team grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.24.

Wrestling cheerleading coach Kiley Ryan also spent some time talking about her group of six, who did a great job during duals and tournaments all season.

The cheer team earned the Distinguished Academic Award from the IHSAA for a GPA of 3.25 or better while seniors Mya Hammons and Maddie Silvestre both earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Academic Award.

All six cheerleaders and seven wrestlers earned varsity letters.