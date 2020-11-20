Mustang wrestling to open postseason in Glenwood

The Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa wrestling teams will all travel to Glenwood to begin this season’s postseason.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released sectional and district assignments Friday, Nov. 20 for all three classes.

The Cardinals, Mustangs and Warriors are in Class 2A Sectional 5 and will be joined by the host Rams, Creston and Red Oak for a sectional tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6.

The top two finishers in each weight class will advance to the district tournament one week later, which will take place in Creston. Teams in sectional 6 who will join the sectional 5 qualifiers are Atlantic, Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarke, Panorama and Winterset.

The top two in each weight class at the district tournament advance to the state tournament, which takes place Feb. 18-20 in Des Moines.