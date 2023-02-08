The Shenandoah boys wrestling team wrapped up the regular season by splitting two Hawkeye 10 Conference duals Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Shenandoah High School.

The Mustangs beat Denison 40-24 and lost to Creston 54-15, ending Shenandoah’s dual season at 16-8.

The Mustangs won six of the seven contested matches in the dual win over the Monarchs. Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson earned first period falls while Jacob McGargill was also able to earn a fall, this one in the third period.

Ethan Richardson also earned bonus points for the Mustangs with a 9-1 major decision over Luis Chan at 195 pounds. Additionally, Jacob Rystrom beat Jordan Von Tersch 15-8 at 182 and Ethan Laughlin won his match over Jackson Graeve by a 6-1 score at 126 for the Mustangs.

Tyler Babe and Mark Hardy took forfeits for Shenandoah.

Creston’s win over the Mustangs gave the Panthers their final win for an unbeaten Hawkeye 10 Conference dual season.

The Mustangs were 4-5 in contested matches against the Panthers. Ethan Laughlin earned a third period fall, while the other three Shenandoah wins were all by decision.

McGargill beat Chris Aragon — who beat him at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament — by a 4-3 score at 145. Owen Laughlin was a 6-3 winner over Milo Staver at 152 and Richardson beat Gunner Martwick 8-2 at 195.

Creston made the win a comfortable one by taking five forfeits and winning three of their five matches by fall. Dickerson lost a 3-1 decision in a tiebreak period to Kaden Street at 170 and Hardy fell 12-6 to Luke Travis at 160.

Next for the Mustangs is a Class 2A District Tournament Saturday in Glenwood.