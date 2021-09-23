Mustangs 6th, Fillies 9th at Creston XC meet

The Clarinda girls continued their strong season with a runner-up Class A finish at the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 21.
After entering the state rankings earlier in the day at number 12 in Class 2A, the Cardinal girls ran to a runner-up finish with 73 points, 20 back of Glenwood and six ahead of ADM. Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke were both in the top 10 for the Cardinals.
The Shenandoah girls were ninth with 236 points.
The Clarinda boys were fourth in the Class A team race with 119 points with Shenandoah taking sixth with 154.
Essex competed in Class B with no team score.
Hartley finished the course in 20 minutes, 30 seconds to take third overall, trailing Atlantic’s Ava Rush by 32 seconds and ADM’s Geneva Timmerman by 49 seconds.
Henke was a little more than a minute behind Hartley, finishing 10th in 21:33.
Ashlyn Eberly was next for Clarinda, finishing 13th in 21:50 while Callie King and Cheyenne Sunderman were 23rd and 24th to complete the scoring for Clarinda. King crossed in 22:45 and Sunderman in 22:47.
Amelia Hesse was next for the Cardinals with a 23:21 for 29th place while Kaedance Daly rounded out the varsity squad, finishing 65th in 26:48.
The Shenandoah girls had five athletes finish for their ninth place team score of 236.
Hailey Egbert led the Fillies with a 31st place run of 23:30.
Kelsey Franklin was next for Shenandoah, in 46th at 24:35. Abby Martin was just ahead of Lauryn Dukes for third fastest Shenandoah athlete. Martin took 59th in 25:50 while Dukes was 61st in 26:05.
Aleigha Gomez rounded out Shenandoah’s lineup with a 75th place run of 27:48.
The Clarinda boys scored 119 points, trailing ADM’s 29 as well as Winterset and Atlantic.
ADM had the top two finishers with Cooper Greenslade running a 16:36 to win the individual title by 48 seconds.
Kyle Wagoner led the Cardinals with a seventh place run of 17:47. Treyton Schaapherder was also a top 15 finisher for the Cardinals, ending 15th in 18:26.
Michael Mayer was next for Clarinda in 18:46 to finish 20th. Lance Regehr finished 36th in 19:25 and Mark Everett 45th in 19:39 to round out the scorers for Clarinda.
The final two Cardinals in the lineup were Alex Lihs in 62nd in 20:20 and Forrest Eberly in 82nd in 21:16.
The Shenandoah boys were 35 points behind Clarinda and also 20 back of Glenwood to finish sixth.
“I’m so proud of how the guys ran (Tuesday),” Campbell said. “We were a little shorthanded with some athletes battling illness. The guys responded to the challenge and stepped up. Looking at times, I believe this was their best team race of the season.”
Mitchell Jones led the Mustangs with a 17th place time of 18:32. Eli Schuster came in next in 22nd at 18:51.
“Mitchell really got after it (Tuesday),” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “This was a very talented field and he definitely held his own. Eli had a great race. He is such a strong competitor and never lets up.”
Brandon McDowell was the evening’s third fastest Mustang with a time of 19:21 to take 35th, beating several athletes he hadn’t beaten yet this season. Josh Schuster and Damien Little Thunder completed the scoring lineup for the Mustangs with Schuster finishing 42nd in 19:32 and Little Thunder 44th in 19:35.
Paul Schlacter was 50th in 19:45 and George Martin 54th in 20:01 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup and Campbell is excited about what the rest of the season holds for both athletes.
“Paul is such a smart runner,” Campbell said. “I bet he passed 50 people during the race. He could be a huge difference maker for the team in the last month of the season. George was over a minute faster than he was at this course last year. With leaders like him, the team’s culture is in a great place.”
Essex competed in the Class B part of the event and had one finisher in each race.
Tony Racine ran well, earning a seventh place medal in a time of 19:03.
Racine had four Earlham runners ahead of him, including champion Jayden Dickson in 16:26. Earlham won the team title with 19 points.
The Earlham girls also won the team title, scoring 46 points, led by Olivia Spurling’s championship run of 20:42.
Essex’s Tori Sample ran to 18th place in 24:48.
Essex runs again Thursday in Nebraska City, Clarinda competes Saturday at Harlan and Shenandoah is off until its home meet Thursday, Sept. 30.