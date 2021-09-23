Mustangs 6th, Fillies 9th at Creston XC meet

“I’m so proud of how the guys ran (Tuesday),” Campbell said. “We were a little shorthanded with some athletes battling illness. The guys responded to the challenge and stepped up. Looking at times, I believe this was their best team race of the season.”

Mitchell Jones led the Mustangs with a 17th place time of 18:32. Eli Schuster came in next in 22nd at 18:51.

“Mitchell really got after it (Tuesday),” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “This was a very talented field and he definitely held his own. Eli had a great race. He is such a strong competitor and never lets up.”

Brandon McDowell was the evening’s third fastest Mustang with a time of 19:21 to take 35th, beating several athletes he hadn’t beaten yet this season. Josh Schuster and Damien Little Thunder completed the scoring lineup for the Mustangs with Schuster finishing 42nd in 19:32 and Little Thunder 44th in 19:35.

Paul Schlacter was 50th in 19:45 and George Martin 54th in 20:01 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup and Campbell is excited about what the rest of the season holds for both athletes.