Mustangs beaten by Red Oak in district opener

Shenandoah defense

Members of the Shenandoah defensive front - from left: Ben Labrum, Jacob Rystrom and Ethan Richardson - wait for the Red Oak offense to break the huddle during the Mustangs' loss to the Tigers Friday, Sept. 16. Senior Tysen Shaw (no. 7) is also pictured.

 Photo courtesy Shawn Parker/Red Oak Express

Red Oak running back Riley Fouts rushed for 251 yards and five total touchdowns as the Tigers rolled past Shenandoah 47-0 in the Class 2A District 8 opener for both teams Friday, Sept. 16.

The Mustangs fell to 2-2 on the season while the Tigers improved to 4-0, shutting out their opponent for the fourth consecutive week.

Red Oak finished with 311 yards rushing as Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler, Zane McManis and Gage Sample led the Shenandoah defense with six tackles each. Jayden Dickerson added five and a half tackles, three and a half for loss and Jacob Rystrom and Beau Gardner both had five stops.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Mustang defense also forced a pair of turnovers, but the offense struggled, finishing with just 85 total yards.

Dickerson led the ground game with 59 yards on 18 carries while quarterback Cole Scamman completed 6 of 15 passes for 34 yards with a pair of interceptions.

McManis and Jade Spangler caught two passes each in the loss.

Shenandoah also had two starters leave the game with injuries in Blake Herold and Dalton Athen.

Shenandoah returns home Friday for a homecoming battle against Clarke. The Indians will enter play with a 3-1 record, including 0-1 in the district.

