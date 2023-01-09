Mustangs beaten up early in 2023 opener

SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah boys basketball team gave up the game’s first 28 points and didn’t score in the opening quarter in a highly disappointing 82-41 home loss to Fremont-Mills Thursday, Jan. 5.

Mustangs head coach Ryan Spiegel said after a great series of practices over Christmas Break, he wasn’t ready to see what he saw in the first quarter.

“We talked a lot over break about not being flat coming out and having energy and excitement,” Spiegel said, “and we came out flat and it snowballed from there. The guys fought back after that and give them credit for that. This wasn’t any indication of what we can do. It was just one of those nights where nothing seemed to go our way.”

After not scoring for nearly nine minutes to start the game, the Mustangs actually scored their first five points all on the same offensive possession. It started when Camden Lorimor was fouled while making a layup. He missed the free throw, but got his own rebound and was fouled again. After making the first free throw, he missed the second, the Mustangs rebounded again and Dalton Athen scored, making the score 28-5.

The Knights extended the lead to 47-17 at halftime and put the continuous clock rules in effect with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter.

Lorimor led the Mustangs with 10 points after not playing much in the first quarter after picking up a quick two fouls. Spiegel said the improvement his team has made, despite the 1-9 record, is there. They just need to start showing it on the game floor.

“Everybody has bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish and they want great things,” Spiegel said. “We’re to a point now where we’re working on execution and playing with energy and excitement. The attitude and effort are great, but now we need to see things transition from practice to games.”

Spiegel expanded on what he hopes that will look like going forward.

“I’m hoping the second half of the season we can start to see those steps,” Spiegel said. “We keep telling the guys to work one game at a time, one quarter at a time, continuing to improve and compete. We have Glenwood (Friday) and then Griswold Monday and Red Oak Tuesday. Glenwood will be tough, but those next two games, I think we can compete. I’d like to see some progress right away.”

Jade Spangler and Henry Martin scored six points each for the Mustangs. Seth Zwickel added five points. Gage Herron finished with four, Eli Cameron with three and Athen, Cole Graham and Rafe Rodewald all ended with two points. Brody Burdorf had one.