Mustangs capture home tournament title

Four Shenandoah Mustangs won championships, leading the Shenandoah boys wrestling team to a team title at the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Mustangs scored 153.5 points, beating runner-up St. Albert by 60.

It was a field of just eight teams with none of the visiting teams bringing in more than eight athletes and many of them junior varsity competitors.

Ethan Laughlin, Owen Laughlin, Jayden Dickerson and Jacob Rystrom won tournament titles for the Mustangs.

Rystrom won two matches to win the 195 pound title, pinning Mason Nally of Clarinda and Draven Mitchell of Atlantic.

Dickerson also had a 2-0 day at 182, pinning Jacob Aust of Glenwood and beating Atlantic’s Cohen Bruce by an 8-2 decision.

Ethan Laughlin finished his day 3-0 with three wins by fall, all in the first period over Kayden Blakeman of St. Albert, Eli Collins of AHSTW and Jiri Brodigan of East Mills.

Owen Laughlin had to wrestle four matches to win the 152 pound title. He pinned Brodyn Wray of East Mills, Trevor Hargens of Glenwood and Missouri Valley’s Colton Beckner, all in the first period, and then earned a 6-4 decision over St. Albert’s David Helton to secure the title.

The Mustangs had an additional seven runner-up finishers.

Jacob McGargill won four matches in earning his second-place finish at 145. He started his day with an 11-2 major decision over Atlantic’s Zach Brennecke. He then beat Sam Raymond of St. Albert by a 17-1 technical fall in just over three minutes. A pair of second period falls followed before a 12-3 loss to East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker.

Cole Scamman and Davin Holste were both 3-1 on the day in finishing second for the Mustangs. Holste had three quick wins to start his day at 126, beating an East Mills athlete and two from Atlantic. He then lost by fall to Zach Williams of St. Albert.

Scamman earned a fall and two technical falls to start his day, beating athletes from Missouri Valley, Atlantic and St. Albert, before losing by fall to St. Albert’s John Helton.

Mark Hardy was 2-1 at 160 pounds for Shenandoah. He beat Cash Freeman of AHSTW by a 6-2 decision, and then pinned Glenwood’s Scott Reed before losing by fall to Andrew Crawley of St. Albert.

Steven Perkins won one match, pinning teammate Ayden Strange at 285, before losing by fall to Devon Nabors of Glenwood. Strange was also pinned by Nabors to finish third.

Tyler Babe and Ethan Richardson had just one other athlete in their weight brackets at 113 and 220, respectively, and both lost twice. Babe lost by major decision and then technical fall to Braxton Hass of Atlantic. Richardson was pinned twice by Clarinda’s Jaxon Miers.