The Shenandoah baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 win at Red Oak, while Peyton Athen threw a complete game shutout to lead Shenandoah softball to a 7-0 win over the Tigers Tuesday, June 13.

The Mustangs trailed 3-2 going into the seventh inning, which started with a Cole Scamman single. Jade Spangler followed with a triple that scored Scamman and tied the game. That hit chased starting pitcher Brett Erickson from the game and Camden Lorimor greeted relief pitcher AJ Schmid with an RBI single, scoring Spangler and giving Shenandoah the lead. An error moved Lorimor to second. He advanced to third on Dalton Athen’s bunt single and scored on a wild pitch, a run that turned out to be huge.

Shenandoah starting pitcher Logan Twyman reached the pitch limit with one out and the bases empty in the bottom of the seventh. Relief pitcher Seth Zwickel gave up a single to Dawson Bond to start his outing. Three straight Tigers reached with two outs, bringing in Bond to score and loading the bases, but Zwickel got Cale Hall to ground out back to himself to end the game and preserve the win for Shenandoah.

Twyman lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out six. He gave up seven hits, two walks and three runs, one earned. Zwickel picked up the save in 2/3 inning. He had a strikeout.

Lorimor had two hits, two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI to lead the Mustang offense. Cole Graham singled, stole a base and drove in two. Spangler scored twice and drove in one with his triple. Scamman singled and scored a run.

The Mustangs improved to 6-9 with the win, 3-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

The Shenandoah softball team started the game with a three-run inning and added another run in the second and three more in the sixth for the shutout win.

Athen scattered four hits and two walks while striking out four in the complete game effort in the circle.

Lynnae Green led the Shenandoah bats with two doubles and five RBIs. She also scored a run. Her double in the first inning scored two and then she cleared the bases with a double in the sixth.

Caroline Rogers, Kylie Foutch and Navaeh Haffner all added two hits each for the Fillies. Rogers scored twice and stole a base and Foutch drove in Green with a sacrifice fly in the first. One of Haffner’s hits was a double. She also stole a base.

Kassidy Stephens singled, stole two bases, scored a run and drove one in for Shenandoah. Jenna Burdorf scored twice, stole a base and singled. Lexi Schebaum singled and stole a base and Abbey Dumler stole a base and scored a run.

The Fillies improved to 3-11 overall and 3-9 in league play.

The Fillies host Sidney Wednesday before both Shenandoah teams travel to Clarinda Thursday.