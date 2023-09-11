The Shenandoah Mustangs had a big middle two quarters in earning their first football win of the season, 45-8 at Nodaway Valley Friday, Sept. 8.

A Seth Zwickel field goal was all the Mustangs could score in the first quarter, but they extended the lead to 19-0 at halftime and led 39-0 going into the final period.

Jade Spangler threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns for Shenandoah. Brody Cullin was his favorite target with nine receptions for 149 yards and two scores. Cole Scamman also caught a touchdown pass from Spangler. Joey O’Rourke added a 26-yard touchdown pass to Trevvein Thompson in the final quarter.

O’Rourke led Shenandoah’s ground game with 49 yards on five attempts. Spangler added 48 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. Zane McManis also rushed for a touchdown for the Mustangs, who improved to 1-2 on the season.

Zwickel finished with two made field goals and added three extra points.

The Shenandoah defense held Nodaway Valley in check all game with the Wolverines only gaining 109 yards of offense.

Ethan Laughlin led Shenandoah’s defense with 8.5 tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception. Hayden Roush and Gage Sample added six tackles each. Sample finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and Roush had one. McManis recorded four tackles, Spanlger had 3.5 and Cole Graham, Levi Rystrom and Owen Nokes all had three tackles. Scamman intercepted a pass and Mark Hardy recovered a fumble for Shenandoah’s defense.

Next up for Shenandoah is the first Class 1A District 8 game of the season as Missouri Valley makes the trip to Shenandoah. The Big Reds have an identical 1-2 record with a win over MVAOCOU and losses to East Sac County and Logan-Magnolia.