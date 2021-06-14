Mustangs down Sidney for third straight win

The Shenandoah baseball team scored eight runs in the second inning and that easily stood up in an 11-3 road win over Sidney Saturday, June 12.

The win was the third straight for the Mustangs as they improved to 5-6 on the season. Sidney fell to 5-5.

Camden Lorimor led the Mustangs with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. One of his hits was a double.

Carter Ruzek had Shenandoah’s other extra-base hit, a double. He scored twice and drove in a run.

Hunter Dukes drove in two for the Mustangs and stole four bases. The Mustangs stole 12 bases as a team.

Jade Spangler, Logan Dickerson and Lorimor combined to strike out 10 Cowboys over seven innings. They gave up five hits and three runs, one earned, while walking two.

Brydon Huntley and Braedon Godfread had two hits each to lead the Sidney offense.