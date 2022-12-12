Mustangs down Trojans for season's first win

The Shenandoah Mustangs pulled away in the second half for an 81-47 win at Essex Friday, Dec. 9.

The win was Shenandoah’s first of the season and the first win for Ryan Spiegel as head boys basketball coach.

The Trojans hung close in the first half with Shenandoah leading 34-23 at halftime, but the Mustangs made eight 3-pointers in the second half and scored 47 second half points to roll to the win.

Camden Lorimor made five of Shenandoah’s 13 3-pointers over the course of the game and led the Mustangs with 19 points to go with five assists. Jade Spangler and Dalton Athen also scored in double figures, with Spangler ending with 16 points, five steals, three assists and three rebounds. Athen finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Gage Herron added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs. Brody Burdorf scored seven points off the bench and collected four rebounds and three assists. Eli Cameron joined Burdorf and Herron with a pair of 3-point makes. Cameron finished with six points.

Cole Graham scored four points and controlled four rebounds for Shenandoah. Juan Cepeda contributed three points, six rebounds and three assists. Seth Zwickel and Rafe Rodewald scored two points each and Logan Twyman finished with three assists.

Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine both finished with double-doubles for the Trojans. Vanatta ended with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Racine added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Jacob Robinette was next for the Trojans with five points and six rebounds. Kaden Peeler added four points. Isaiah Sholes finished with two points and three rebounds and Caden Robinette and Kaden Buick scored one point each. Caden Robinette added seven rebounds and six assists, while Buick controlled three rebounds. Johnathan Staley finished with four rebounds.

Shenandoah improved to 1-4 on the season and visits Clarinda Monday. Essex fell to 2-3 on the season is home again Tuesday to take on Stanton.