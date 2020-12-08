Mustangs drop conference opener to Harlan

SHENANDOAH – The Harlan Cyclones scored 22 consecutive points over a 4 minute, 11 second span in the first half to quickly erase any upset thoughts the Shenandoah Mustangs had after a strong first few minutes.
Harlan went on to beat the Mustangs 77-36 in boys basketball action Friday, Dec. 4.
A Nolan Mount 3-pointer and a layup by Brody Owen had Shenandoah within 8-7 with 1:04 to play in the opening quarter.
Harlan scored the final three points of the quarter and then sent Mustang starter Blake Herold to the bench with three fouls less than 40 seconds into the second quarter in the beginning of an offensive explosion that finally ended with a Zach Foster basket that made it 30-9 with 4:37 left in the first half.
Harlan pushed the lead to 43-13 by halftime, scoring the final 12 points of the half as well.
“The same thing happened last year,” Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said. “Last year we were winning at Harlan after one quarter and I told the boys if they bring that effort and enthusiasm we’ll be fine. I was pleased with the defensive effort and the rebounding effort. Even though they scored more than 40 in the first half, we did about everything we could. We had foul trouble again.”
Harlan pushed the lead above 35 barely a minute into the second half to start the continuous clock and Soderberg felt that great overall effort wasn’t there as much as it should have been.
“Offensively we struggled,” Soderberg said. “They are good, big and athletic, but when we can’t run our basic sets it’s going to be difficult.”
Defensively, Soderberg said current mistakes like not staring at the ball and knowing where the other team’s shooters are will be keys for his defense going forward.
“You have to know where the ball is going and close out high,” Soderberg said. “We have a lot of things to work on and I knew that coming in. We have a lot of guys with very limited varsity time. They are still getting their feet wet and getting used to the expectations of a varsity level game.”
Braden Knight led the Mustangs with eight points. Herold and Owen added six points each with Herold coming up with six rebounds.
Zayne Zwickel added five points late. Foster finished with four and five rebounds. Mount and David Rendon scored three points each and Evan Holmes made a free throw for his only point.
Knight, Owen and Herold are the only Mustangs coming into the season that have played significant varsity minutes. The rest of the guys are doing good things and will have opportunities to earn more playing time.
“We have about six of them that are pretty interchangeable,” Soderberg said. “They all work so hard. I have told them we’ll get you in and you have to be ready to work and chase people and do some of the dirty things. We need those role players to get everything done. They have done a nice job in stepping in and filling those spots.”
Owen and Holmes added three rebounds each for the Mustangs, who fell to 0-2 on the season. They host Red Oak Tuesday.
