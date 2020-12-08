Mustangs drop conference opener to Harlan

“Offensively we struggled,” Soderberg said. “They are good, big and athletic, but when we can’t run our basic sets it’s going to be difficult.”

Defensively, Soderberg said current mistakes like not staring at the ball and knowing where the other team’s shooters are will be keys for his defense going forward.

“You have to know where the ball is going and close out high,” Soderberg said. “We have a lot of things to work on and I knew that coming in. We have a lot of guys with very limited varsity time. They are still getting their feet wet and getting used to the expectations of a varsity level game.”

Braden Knight led the Mustangs with eight points. Herold and Owen added six points each with Herold coming up with six rebounds.

Zayne Zwickel added five points late. Foster finished with four and five rebounds. Mount and David Rendon scored three points each and Evan Holmes made a free throw for his only point.

Knight, Owen and Herold are the only Mustangs coming into the season that have played significant varsity minutes. The rest of the guys are doing good things and will have opportunities to earn more playing time.