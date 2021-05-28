Mustangs drop conference opener to rival Cardinals

SHENANDOAH – Three Clarinda pitchers combined to strike out 17 Shenandoah batters in a 9-2 Cardinal baseball win over the Mustangs Thursday, May 27.
The Mustangs struck first in their Hawkeye 10 Conference opener with a Hunter Dukes run after he singled in the first inning.
Logan Dickerson shut out the Clarinda bats through the first two innings, but after tying the game in the third, the Cardinals scored four in the fourth and then three more in the fifth.
“Walks (were the problem),” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said. “They scored four runs on one hit (in the fourth). (Logan) was rolling along pretty well and then something happened. We have to be able to mentally recover and mentally focus on the mound all the time.”
Dickerson finished 3 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, six walks and five earned runs. Clarinda also got to Mustang relief pitcher Jade Spangler as he finished his 3 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs while striking out three.
Meanwhile, Clarinda pitching did well. Wyatt Schmitt earned the win, striking out 11 while giving up two hits and one earned run in four innings. Michael Shull struck out five in 2 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, four walks and an earned run.
“If those two could get their pitch count down, then they could be all right,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “Those guys like strikeouts and they start searching for them a little too much. They were both good first time out.”
Eli Drennen got the other out on the mound for the Cardinals.
Schmitt and Cole Baumgart had two hits each to lead the Cardinal bats. Baumgart drove in three runs while Jon McCall and Tadyn Brown finished with two RBIs each.
“Our approach got better at the plate as the game went on,” Eberly said. “We swung at some pitcher’s pitches early and their kid did well early. We got a little momentum with the RBI hit to tie the game, and we loosened up after that and started playing baseball.”
Braden Knight finished with two of the five Mustang hits. Dukes scored twice while Carter Ruzek had the team’s only RBI.
“(Thursday) was all about chances and wasted opportunities,” Roberts said. “We had the early lead, but then we couldn’t find the zone and imploded a bit defensively and on the mound. Offensively, we had three or four guys that looked comfortable, but the rest didn’t. We had too many strikeouts, too many wasted chances and it ended up being a wasted night.”
The Mustangs fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while the Cardinals improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
“Anytime you can start undefeated in a week it’s good,” Eberly said. “Shenandoah always battles us and Glenwood lost a lot, but they can still swing it. Coach (Frank) Sefrit always has a competitive team at Bedford. For us to be 3-0 after the first week, we’re pleased with that.”