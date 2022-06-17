Mustangs fall just short against Clarinda

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah baseball team gave fourth-ranked Clarinda everything they wanted, but the Cardinals held on for a 6-5 win Thursday, June 16, in Shenandoah. The game was called after six innings because of lightning.

The Cardinals scored five runs in the fourth inning and then relief pitcher Cole Baumgart stranded three Mustangs on base in the home fifth after Shenandoah had scored twice to pull within one.

Clarinda sophomore catcher Justus Fine had a pair of hits, including one in the Cardinals’ big fifth inning. He was named the evening’s Standout Athlete and said they were hoping to get things going earlier offensively, but the bats came through when needed.

“We slowly got rolling,” Fine said. “We strung some hits together and took some walks. We pieced things together to get some runs.”

Clarinda’s sixth and seventh hitters in the order, James McCall and Fine, both had two hits and Eberly said that kind of production is huge.

“You have to be able to hit up and down the lineup,” Eberly said, “and drive in runs. We got it going with the bottom of the order and got five in the fourth to take the lead. When you do those things, you’ll find ways to win games and we were lucky enough to score just enough.”

Baumgart added two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals and Isaac Jones drove in a pair of runs.

Shenandoah struck first with a three-run first inning, added two in the fifth and made some great plays defensively without committing an error. Mustang head coach Brett Roberts was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We played good defense,” Roberts said. “We got the two-out, two-strike hits we hadn’t been getting and made the marginal plays. We had diving catches and tough plays up the middle and (Thursday) we made them. The difference between winning and losing is who can make that one play and while we didn’t win, we did a better job of giving ourselves a chance.”

The Mustangs fell to 2-13 overall and 0-12 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the loss. Seven of those losses have been by three runs or less.

“We need to be more consistent,” Roberts said. “It’s usually been one inning and with a young team that happens. And we have to believe. You have to believe good things are going to happen. When we do that, good things will happen and hopefully we’ll continue to get better and be ready to go (for the postseason).”

Camden Lorimor had a pair of hits for the Mustangs and Logan Dickerson drove in two runs. Jade Spangler struck out two on the mound over six innings and gave up nine hits, three walks and six earned runs.

“He wasn’t super sharp,” Roberts said on Spangler. “He is a competitor and a perfectionist and for a little while, he let that get in his head. But once he settled down, his last two innings were really good and that’s what he’s capable of. He works extremely hard, wants to do well and wants to compete.”

Eberly said his starting pitcher, Creighton Tuzzio, wasn’t as sharp as he could have been either, giving up six hits, four walks and five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

“Creighton couldn’t find his rhythm,” Eberly said, “but he battled and gave us 4 1/3 and we got some hits.”

Baumgart came on in relief and got the Cardinals out of the fifth inning still on top. He struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.

Clarinda improved to 13-3 on the season and 9-3 in conference play.

Clarinda comes home Saturday to take on East Mills while Shenandoah is off until a Monday home doubleheader with Kuemper.