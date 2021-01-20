Mustangs fight through scary injury, fall to Creston

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs weren’t able to come from behind and beat Creston Tuesday, Jan. 19, but they showed fight in the face of adversity during a 58-44 loss.
The adversity of a team that has struggled quite a bit of late grew by a huge amount in the second quarter when Nolan Mount went down in a scrum for a loose ball and didn’t get back up. After an initial evaluation by the athletic trainer on site, Mount’s head and neck area were manually stabilized until paramedics arrived to take Mount out of the facility and to a hospital on a stretcher.
Mount was moving his fingers and toes and talking and is expected to be okay, but Mustangs head coach Jay Soderberg said it was a scary situation for Nolan and before the team returned to the floor, they focused on their teammate.
“I told the guys that (Nolan) was wiggling his toes and fingers and he was talking,” Soderberg said. “It’s a scary situation, but you want to be safe rather than sorry. We need to focus back in and go do this for Nolan.”
The Mustangs were able to focus back in after the delay of more than 15 minutes and may have played their best ball of the year. Blake Herold and Braden Knight helped Shenandoah score six straight late in the second quarter to trim what was an 11 point Panther lead at the time of the delay down to four. Colby Burg answered with a deep triple to give Creston a 24-17 lead at halftime.
The Mustangs battled back again in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Zach Foster and a three point play by Herold brought Shenandoah within six. Kyle Strider hit a triple for the Panthers, but the Mustangs scored the next four on baskets from Knight and Herold to draw within 34-29 with 2:25 to play in the third period.
The next sequence may have iced it for the Panthers. Strider was able to get inside for a layup after a nearly minute long possession, and then a steal led to a Burg layup and the Panthers took a nine point lead into the quarter break.
A three point play by Herold opened the final period, but Creston continued to hit shots and pulled away in the fourth, leading by as many as 17 late.
“Burg hit some huge shots for them,” Soderberg said. “He’s a great player and Strider had 20 points as well. We did a great job closing out on guys, getting out on shooters and boxing out, but they had some guys step up and hit big shots and that’s the difference between winning and losing.”
Burg led Creston with 22 points and Strider added 20 as the Panthers improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Herold led the Mustangs with 18 points and Knight added 12 as Shenandoah dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-5 in the conference. Soderberg is hopeful his team can build on this.
“That’s what we’re working on,” Soderberg said. “We were hoping for something like this a little earlier in the year, to compete with some of these teams. We’re trying to adjust and build as a team.”
Brody Owen added six points while Foster finished with five, Beau Gardner two and Cain Lorimor one for the Mustangs, who travel to Riverside Thursday and Lewis Central Friday.