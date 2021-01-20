Mustangs fight through scary injury, fall to Creston

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs weren’t able to come from behind and beat Creston Tuesday, Jan. 19, but they showed fight in the face of adversity during a 58-44 loss.

The adversity of a team that has struggled quite a bit of late grew by a huge amount in the second quarter when Nolan Mount went down in a scrum for a loose ball and didn’t get back up. After an initial evaluation by the athletic trainer on site, Mount’s head and neck area were manually stabilized until paramedics arrived to take Mount out of the facility and to a hospital on a stretcher.

Mount was moving his fingers and toes and talking and is expected to be okay, but Mustangs head coach Jay Soderberg said it was a scary situation for Nolan and before the team returned to the floor, they focused on their teammate.

“I told the guys that (Nolan) was wiggling his toes and fingers and he was talking,” Soderberg said. “It’s a scary situation, but you want to be safe rather than sorry. We need to focus back in and go do this for Nolan.”