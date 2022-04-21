Mustangs, Fillies combine to win seven events, place 2nd at Lenox

The Shenandoah girls and boys track and field teams both came home from Lenox Monday, April 18, with runner-up team finishes.

The Fillies scored 115 points, losing only to Riverside’s 128. Mount Ayr was third in the 12-team field with 95 points. The Mustangs scored 89 points, just ahead of Mount Ayr’s 83 and Riverside’s 80 in the 10-team field. Lenox won the meet with 100 points.

The Mustangs won five events with Tyler Laughlin leading the way taking the shot put and discus titles. Laughlin threw the shot put 45 feet, 7 inches and the discus 152-10. Kemper Long added a third-place throw in the discus at 117-1.

Brody Cullin won the 400 meter hurdles in 1 minute, 0.79 seconds and Damien Little Thunder took the top spot in the 1600 in 5:14.60. Little Thunder was also third in the 3200 in 11:49. Michael Reed finished fourth and Cole Scamman sixth in the long jump for Shenandoah.

The other win for the Mustangs came in the 800 medley relay as the team of Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Cullin and Alex Razee timed out in 1:38.93. The same quartet finished second in the 1600 medley in 4:02.19 and third in the 4x100 in 45.87.

The Mustangs also finished fourth in the 4x800 with Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Dylan Kellogg and Rafe Rodewald and sixth in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Reed, Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum and Cole Scamman ran the 4x200 and Zwickel, Rodewald, Xavier Martin and Gage Herron the 4x400.

The Fillies won two events on the day. Hailey Egbert crossed first in the 3000 meter run in 12:30 with teammate Christene Johnson 40 seconds behind her in second. Egbert was also second in the 1500 in 5:35.

The Fillies also won the shuttle hurdle relay with the team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton finishing in 1:15.38.

The Fillies added a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay with Sydney Edwards, Lantz, Denton and Ashlynn Hodges finishing in 55.49. They were also fourth in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Lantz, Denton, Jenna Burdorf and Hodges were in the 4x200 and Gilbert, Burdorf, Lauryn Dukes and Egbert the 4x400.

The Fillies had four runner-up finishes in the field. Lantz and Hodges tied for second in the high jump at 4-8. Sara Morales and Lynnae Green were second and fourth in the shot put with Morales throwing 36-4 and Green 32-2. Aliyah Parker finished second, ahead of Morales’ third-place mark, in the discus. Parker’s best throw was 104-8 while Morales’ top heave was 103-4.

Gilbert was a runner-up finisher in the 400 hurdles in 1:19.26 and Kinghorn finished third in the 100 hurdles in 19.15 for the Fillies. Edwards was third in the 100, Hodges fifth in the 200 and Johnson sixth in the 400.

Full Shenandoah girls results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Shenandoah 115.

100 meter dash: 3. Sydney Edwards 14.95. Taylor Henderson 16.51.

200 meter dash: 5. Ashlynn Hodges 29.71. Adrianne Moore 35.04.

400 meter dash: 6. Christene Johnson 1:11.43.

800 meter run: Lauryn Dukes 3:07.61.

1500 meter run: 2. Hailey Egbert 5:35.16.

3000 meter run: 1. Hailey Egbert 12:30.36. 2. Christene Johnson 13:10.37.

100 meter hurdles: 3. Hadlee Kinghorn 19.15. Chloe Denton 20.54.

400 meter hurdles: 2. Sarah Gilbert 1:19.26.

High jump: 2. Kate Lantz 4-8. 2. Ashlynn Hodges 4-8.

Shot put: 2. Sara Morales 36-4. 4. Lynnae Green 32-2.

Discus: 2. Aliyah Parker 104-8. 3. Sara Morales 103-4.

4x100 meter relay: 2. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Chloe Denton, Ashlynn Hodges) 55.49.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Ashlynn Hodges) 2:00.98.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Sarah Gilbert, Jenna Burdorf, Lauryn Dukes, Hailey Egbert) 5:03.00.

800 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert) 2:10.62.

1600 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Taylor Henderson, Adrianne Moore, Hadlee Kinghorn, Lauryn Dukes) 5:40.08.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Chloe Denton) 1:15.38.

Full Shenandoah boys results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Shenandoah 89.

100 meter dash: Tysen Shaw 13.15. Gage Sample 13.38.

200 meter dash: Gage Sample 27.87. River Clark 29.31.

400 meter dash: Xavier Martin 1:03.26. River Clark 1:04.19.

800 meter run: Brandon McDowell 2:27.24. Rafe Rodewald 2:30.68.

1600 meter run: 1. Damien Little Thunder 5:14.60. Dylan Kellogg 5:56.69.

3200 meter run: 3. Damien Little Thunder 11:49.53.

110 meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 18.81.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin 1:00.79. Cole Scamman 1:12.26.

High jump: Carter Backus 5-6. Gage Herron No height.

Long jump: 4. Michael Reed 17-5.75. 6. Cole Scamman 15-8.5.

Shot put: 1. Tyler Laughlin 45-7. Kemper Long 35-10.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin 152-10. 3. Kemper Long 117-1.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin) 45.87.

4x200 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Tysen Shaw, Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman) 1:46.69.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Rafe Rodewald, Xavier Martin, Gage Herron) 4:07.75.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Dylan Kellogg, Rafe Rodewald) 10:00.72.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:38.93.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 4:02.19.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Michael Reed, Cole Scamman) DQ.