Mustangs, Fillies cross country take team titles at Red Oak

For the first time in more than three years the Shenandoah boys and girls cross country teams were victorious on the same night.
Both teams edged Clarinda to take team titles at the Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational, held at the Red Oak Country Club, Monday, Sept. 14.
The Mustangs scored 45 points to beat Clarinda by one while the 38 points scored by the Fillies was just four better than Clarinda.
“It was a small meet but a win is a win,” Shenandoah girls head coach Liz Skillern said. Clarinda made it very tough for us and really pushed us throughout the race.”
“The guys showed up and ran extremely well,” Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said. “Clarinda is a very good team, so this was great for the guys.”
Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley took the individual title in the girls race with a final time of 22 minutes, 29 seconds, beating out Chloe DeVries of Red Oak by 11 seconds.
Hartley had two teammates in the top seven with Ashlyn Eberly finishing fifth in 24:09 and Amelia Hesse seventh in 25:06.
Molly Lihs and Hannah Milleson completed Clarinda’s lineup. Lihs finished 16th in 27:14 and Milleson 20th in 27:54.
Brenna Godfread led Shenandoah with a fourth place run in 23:31.
Sarah Gilbert, Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes were all also in the top 10 for the Fillies.
Gilbert took sixth in 24:29, Franklin ninth in 26:02 and Dukes 10th in 26:16.
Skillern said Gilbert is looking a lot more comfortable, Franklin was disappointed in her run, but Dukes had her best race of the season.
“Lauryn ran with a goal in mind and chased it down throughout the entire race,” said Skillern. “I look for more from her as the season progresses.”
Christene Johnson was Shenandoah’s final scorer, taking 13th in 27:01, making a couple passes late in the race.
Abby Martin and Hadlee Kinghorn completed Shenandoah’s lineup. Martin was 17th in 27:20 and Kinghorn 27th in 28:54.
In the boys race, Clarinda was one point better than Shenandoah in each of the first three spots. Shenandoah was one spot better in comparing the number four runners. Shenandoah earned the win with fifth runner Alex Razee taking 14th to Clarinda’s Luke Baker finishing 17th.
“Being in front of Clarinda is obviously a big deal for the guys,” said Campbell. “Any time you can beat them you know you have done something special. They are such a strong balanced team.”
Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren won the race in 18:39, beating Clarinda’s Jon McCall by 27 seconds.
Mitchell Jones led Shenandoah with a third place run of 19:35.
“Jones looked relaxed and confident throughout the race,” said Campbell. “He was able to finish strong over the last third of the race.”
Eli Schuster and Bryce McDowell added top 10 runs for the Mustangs with Schuster taking seventh in 20:11 and McDowell ninth in 20:23. Campbell said Schuster beat several people for the first time all season in the meet.
Eli’s brother Josh also made huge strides in the meet, taking 12th in 20:47 with Razee two places and three seconds behind.
“I can see Josh’s confidence growing,” said Campbell. “Alex competed very well. His ability to stay with Josh was a big reason we were able to pull off the win.”
George Martin and Sam Martin completed the Mustang lineup. George Martin crossed 22nd in 21:32 and Sam Martin 27th in 22:20.
McCall also had two teammates in the top 10 for the Cardinals. Treyton Schaapherder finished sixth in 20:07 while Michael Mayer ended eighth in 20:21.
Alec Wyman and Baker were Clarinda’s last two scorers. Wyman ran a 20:49 to finish 13th and Baker a 21:01 to take 17th.
Jordan Fasnacht added a 20th place run in 21:16. Alex Lihs was 26th for the Cardinals in 22:11 to complete the varsity lineup
Clarinda runs again in Panorama Thursday and then both teams travel to Creston, Tuesday, Sept. 22.
