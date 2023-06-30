The Shenandoah softball and baseball teams completed the regular season with road losses to Lewis Central Thursday, June 29.

The Mustangs lost 10-2 to the Class 3A No. 3 and Hawkeye 10 Conference champion Titans, while the Fillies dropped a 4-2 decision.

The Fillies scored the game’s first two runs before the Titans answered back with one in the fourth and then three in the fifth to take the lead.

Four of the six hits Shenandoah pitcher Peyton Athen gave up in the game were in Lewis Central’s big inning. Three of the four runs were earned. She struck out three.

Caroline Rogers reached on an error to start the game for Shenandoah, advanced around to third on a groundout and scored on Lynnae Green’s single.

Kassidy Stephens walked to begin the third inning, advanced to third on an error and scored on Jenna Burdorf’s groundout.

The Fillies had just three hits, two coming from Green in the loss. Rogers had the other hit.

The Fillies end the regular season at 10-18 overall and 7-13 in the conference. They are off until opening regional play Thursday at Clarinda.

Cole Scamman took the ball for the Shenandoah pitching staff just two days before the district tournament and struck out five over 5 1/3 innings. He was charged with 10 runs on eight hits. Eli Cameron recorded the final two outs with one strikeout.

Scamman kept the Titans off the scoreboard until a five-run third inning. Lewis Central added one in the fourth and then Shenandoah scored single runs in the fifth and sixth frames before the Titans added on four in the home sixth.

Jade Spangler and Cole Graham walked with two outs in the fifth. Spangler advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

Three straight Mustangs walked with one out in the sixth inning before Logan Twyman singled in Gage Herron. The Mustangs, though, left the bases loaded down at the time by just four.

Herron and Camden Lorimor had the other Shenandoah hits as the Mustangs completed the regular season at 7-17 overall and 3-17 in the conference.

The Mustangs open district play Saturday in Treynor against AHSTW.