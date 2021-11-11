Mustangs, Fillies look back at cross country season

The Shenandoah cross country teams looked back at the 2021 season during the Shenandoah Optimist Club's 46th annual Cross Country and Friend of Youth Banquet Monday, Nov. 8, at the Shenandoah Elks Club.
The evening concluded with Optimist President Jim Cloepfil presenting the Friend of Youth award to Denny and Darlene Howard. The Howards owned Howard's Clothing and Sporting Goods, located in downtown Shenandoah, for 44 years before retiring last fall.
Cloepfil also recognized the annual Youth Award winners for the 2020-2021 school year. The Optimists award one winner for each high school class. Those winners were Libby Ehlers, Jessica Sun, Emma Olson and Abby Martin.
Between the Optimist presentations, the Shenandoah high school and middle school cross country athletes were recognized for their work during the recently completed season.
Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said it was an honor to work with a great group of guys this season and said this was the most competitive group he had in the last six years. The group was led by four seniors Campbell called "culture changers."
Those seniors were Mitchell Jones, George Martin, Eli Schuster and Josh Schuster. All four received a team award including Campbell presenting Josh Schuster with the Paul Bengston Courage Award.
The athletes vote on the rest of the team awards. Eli Schuster was named Hardest Worker. Campbell called Eli Schuster's season a "senior season to remember" that nearly ended in a berth at the state meet. Campbell said Eli and twin brother Josh were varsity runners every meet for all four seasons of their careers.
Campbell called Martin the "heartbeat of the team," and he earned the Leadership Award from his teammates.
Martin and the Schuster brothers both received the Hawkeye 10 Conference academic award.
Jones shared Most Valuable Player honors and Campbell said his leadership early in the year set the tone for the entire season.
Shenandoah sophomore Alex Razee shared MVP honors with Jones. Campbell said Razee's fifth place run at the state qualifying meet was the best Shenandoah run in the last seven years and added Razee should be in the hunt for a state medal next season after finishing 33rd at this year's state meet.
Hendrix Palmer and Carter Phipps shared the team's Most Improved Award.
Exchange student Paul Schlachter exits the program. He was the first dual sport athlete Campbell has had in his 23 years as Mustang head coach and spent part of the season in the varsity lineup.
The Mustangs also received the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above.
Shenandoah girls head coach Grant Staats took some time to spotlight his team as well, his first cross country group he ever coached. He said everyone learned quite a bit about each other and he said it was a great group to work with this season.
Freshman Hailey Egbert missed a spot at the state cross country meet by two places and she earned the team's Most Valuable Runner Award.
Junior Christene Johnson earned the other two team awards, taking home the Hardest Worker Award and the Paul Bengston Courage Award.
Staats didn't have many on the team in his first year, but said the two seniors he loses will be missed. Hadlee Kinghorn worked hard, but was unable to run this season. While understanding this was not how Kinghorn wanted her senior season to play out, Staats said she was an extremely valuable asset to the team and to him as a first year coach.
Aleigha Gomez also exits the program. She came on late in the season and Staats said her good personality and spirit were essential to the team's success this season.
The Fillies also received the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for a 3.25 or higher grade point average.
Middle school coach Brian Daoust also spotlighted his group of 17 boys and girls saying this was the first season in several years that both the boys and girls finished and scored as a team in every meet.