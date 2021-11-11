Mustangs, Fillies look back at cross country season

Shenandoah girls head coach Grant Staats took some time to spotlight his team as well, his first cross country group he ever coached. He said everyone learned quite a bit about each other and he said it was a great group to work with this season.

Freshman Hailey Egbert missed a spot at the state cross country meet by two places and she earned the team's Most Valuable Runner Award.

Junior Christene Johnson earned the other two team awards, taking home the Hardest Worker Award and the Paul Bengston Courage Award.

Staats didn't have many on the team in his first year, but said the two seniors he loses will be missed. Hadlee Kinghorn worked hard, but was unable to run this season. While understanding this was not how Kinghorn wanted her senior season to play out, Staats said she was an extremely valuable asset to the team and to him as a first year coach.

Aleigha Gomez also exits the program. She came on late in the season and Staats said her good personality and spirit were essential to the team's success this season.

The Fillies also received the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for a 3.25 or higher grade point average.