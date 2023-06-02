The Shenandoah Fillies and Mustangs each won a high scoring home battle over rival Red Oak Thursday, June 1, with baseball winning by a 14-10 count and softball by a score of 12-8.

Both teams used a big inning late to rally for the win. The Fillies scored six runs in the sixth inning to rally, while the Mustangs scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to win a game they trailed in by four after Red Oak scored six times in the top of the fourth.

The 10 fifth-inning runs came from 10 consecutive batters who all reached base on six hits — five singles and a double — and four walks, with one out.

The Mustangs produced 16 hits in the contest with Camden Lorimor, Cole Graham and Cole Scamman contributing three each. Lorimor and Scamman both scored twice and drove in two runs, while Graham scored a run and drove in a run.

Dalton Athen and Gage Herron added two hits each for Shenandoah. Both drove in a run with Herron also scoring twice. Jade Spangler scored twice and drove in two runs. Jacob Rystrom added a pair of RBIs and Zane McManis crossed the plate twice. The Mustangs had all of this success against three Red Oak pitchers.

Jade Spangler started on the mound for Shenandoah and struck out four Tigers over five innings. He gave up seven hits, three walks and seven earned runs. Logan Twyman came on in relief and pitched the final two innings, striking out three while giving up four hits, three walks and three earned runs.

The Red Oak softball team scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead and then added three more in the fourth to lead 8-3. The Fillies got the three runs back in the home fourth and then pushed six runs across the plate in the sixth.

Six straight Fillies reached base and scored to lead off the home sixth.

The Fillies pounded out 18 hits with Jenna Burdorf leading the charge with four, while adding three runs scored and two stolen bases. Caroline Rogers and Peyton Athen added contributed hits each. Rogers also scored three runs and stole two bases.

Lynnae Green and Kylie Foutch both had two hits for the Fillies. Green scored a run and drove in two while Foutch scored once. Navaeh Haffner drove in two runs and Abbey Dumler drove in one and scored one.

Burdorf started in the circle and was charged with all eight runs, although just one was earned, over four innings. She struck out four and gave up eight hits and four walks. Athen came on in relief and struck out three over three scoreless and hitless innings.

The Fillies and Mustangs both improved to 2-5 on the season. The Fillies improved to 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while the Mustangs won their first conference game in six tries.

Both teams are off until home doubleheaders Monday against Denison.