Mustangs, Fillies return to winning at Southwest Valley

The Shenandoah Fillies and Mustangs both ended long losing streaks with wins at Southwest Valley Wednesday, June 30.

The Mustangs earned a 12-5 win while the Fillies downed the Timberwolves 13-10.

On the baseball diamond, the Mustangs raced out to a 5-0 lead and then had a couple big innings late to put the game away.

Hunter Dukes finished with three of the 10 Shenandoah hits. He tripled, scored twice and drove in a run. Cain Lorimor and Owen McCunn added two hits each for the Mustangs with Lorimor scoring twice and driving in a pair of runs. Lorimor added two stolen bases.

Carter Ruzek and Camden Lorimor added a run scored and two RBIs with a hit each as Shenandoah improved to 6-17 on the season.

Cain Lorimor also started on the mound for the Mustangs and struck out six Timberwolves over five innings. He walked five and gave up five hits and three runs, two earned. Braden Knight came out of the bullpen and struck out two in two innings without giving up a hit.

Southwest Valley fell to 5-18 with the loss.