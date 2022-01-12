Mustangs, Fillies roll to home sweep

The Shenandoah basketball teams earned a home sweep of Griswold Monday, Jan. 10.

The Fillies won 63-26 to improve to 6-6 on the season, while the Mustangs improved to 3-10 with a 61-34 win.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 31-15 at halftime. They were able to pull away in the second half, leading 50-28 after the third quarter.

Nolan Mount led the Shenandoah offense with 16 points. He added six rebounds and four assists. Zach Foster also scored in double figures with 12 points while adding eight rebounds.

Three bench players contributed six points each for the Mustangs in Mitchell Jones, Camden Lorimor and Dalton Athen. Athen controlled eight rebounds while Jones added four along with three steals.

Beau Gardner and Gage Herron scored four points each for Shenandoah. Herron secured four rebounds and Gardner finished with five steals and three assists. Derek Bartlett added three points.

Mustang starters Clayton Holben and Evan Holmes finished with two points each with Holben pulling down seven rebounds and Holmes finishing with three.

Griswold dropped to 2-8 with the loss.

The Fillies jumped ahead of the Tigers 23-2 after the first quarter and led 38-6 at halftime as Griswold fell to 1-10 on the season.

Ava Wolf led the Fillies with 16 points and six rebounds. Kassidy Stephens also reached double figures with 10 points while adding three steals.

Reese Spiegel made all three of her 3-point attempts to score nine points for the Fillies. She added five assists. Macey Finlay contributed seven points and four assists while Lynnae Green came off the bench to finish with six points and three rebounds.

Allie Eveland added four points and five rebounds and Keelee Razee, Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf all scored three points for Shenandoah. Razee pulled down four rebounds and Rogers finished with three. Chloe Denton added two points.