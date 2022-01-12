Mustangs, Fillies sweep home triangular

The Shenandoah bowling teams hosted Lenox and Tri-Center Monday, Jan. 10, at Little Waite Lanes, and both home teams came out on top.

The Mustangs finished with a pin count of 2,582, beating Tri-Center’s 2,289 and Lenox’s 2,029. The Fillies scored 2,060, beating Lenox’s 1,870 and Tri-Center’s 1,841.

Peyton Athen and Taylor Davis were easily the leaders in the girls field. Athen rolled a 191 second game and 362 series for top honors. Davis led off with a 168 first game and finished with a 329.

Tri-Center’s Abby Schuett was the only other athlete that finished with a series score above 300.

Tori McFarland and Hanah Pelster both rolled a 251 series for Shenandoah’s third and fourth best scores while Hannah Stearns’ series of 248 was the final score counted for the Fillies in the individual games. Emma Herr added a 224.

Shenandoah’s top baker score was a 135 in game three.

Alex Razee and Dylan Gray led the Mustangs, both going above 200 for one game and making a run at a 400 series. Razee followed a 190 opener with a 204 second game for a 394 series and top honors. Gray’s 209 second game was the overall top game. He finished with a 387 series.

Tri-Center’s Gabe Barron was third best overall with a 372.

Treye Herr added a 357 for the Mustangs while Dalton Athen rolled a 297 and Seth Zwickel a 293. Gunner Steiner added a 252 for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs broke the 200 mark in one of their baker games, firing a 205 in game four.