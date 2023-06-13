The Shenandoah Fillies and Mustangs were both swept at home by Atlantic Monday, June 12, in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.

The two baseball games were very different, with the Trojans winning a 13-12 slugfest in the opener and then coasting to a 10-0 win in game two. The losses were similar in nature for the Fillies, with the conference-leading Trojans winning 9-1 and 7-1.

The baseball opener saw the two teams combine to take 21 walks, while both teams enjoyed two big innings. The first big inning for both came in the third. Atlantic scored three times to take a 4-1 lead, but Shenandoah answered with a five-run frame to lead 6-4.

A pair of walks started the Shenandoah third, followed by a bunt single by Dalton Athen. Another walk forced in a run and sent the Trojans to the bullpen for their second of five pitchers in the game. Gavin McLaren came on to pitch and hit Cole Graham, forcing in a run. Logan Twyman and Joe O’Rourke added runs on groundouts in the inning.

Atlantic scored eight runs in the fifth, but Shenandoah answered with four to cut the Trojan lead to 12-10. Gage Herron doubled to start the inning and then Graham walked. An error followed, scoring Herron. O’Rourke was hit by a pitch and then with two outs and the bases loaded, Spangler walked and then Camden Lorimor and Athen were both hit by a pitch.

Shenandoah added a run in the sixth when Twyman raced home on a dropped third strike. After Atlantic scored one in the seventh, the Mustangs scored in the bottom of the seventh when Lorimor singled, advanced to second on a hit batter and scored on Herron’s single. The last two Mustangs struck out with the tying run at second and the winning run at first.

For the game, Herron had two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. O’Rourke added two RBIs. Graham, Twyman and Lorimor all scored twice.

Lorimor started on the mound and struck out four over 4 1/3 innings, but he reached the pitch limit during Atlantic’s big fifth inning and was charged with eight runs, seven earned. Graham faced four batters without recording an out before Eli Cameron came on and gave up just one unearned run over 2 2/3 innings to keep the Mustangs close.

The baseball nightcap saw the Trojans score six runs in the first inning and three more in the second. They added one in the fourth to activate the run-rule after the fifth frame.

The Mustangs managed just one hit against two Atlantic pitchers. That hit came from Spangler, who also walked in the contest.

Herron started on the mound and was charged with six earned runs in one inning. He struck out two. Scamman came on to pitch in the second and after struggling there, got through three innings with four strikeouts. O’Rourke pitched a scoreless fifth.

The Mustangs fell to 5-9 on the season, 2-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

On the softball diamond, the Fillies dropped the opener 9-1, with Atlantic putting up a pair of two-run innings to start the game and then adding four runs in the fifth to put the game away.

Shenandoah’s only run came in the second inning. Rachel Jones reached on an error with two outs, advanced to second on Kassidy Stephens’ single and then scored on a Caroline Rogers single. The Fillies finished with five hits from five different players.

Peyton Athen took the complete game loss in the circle, striking out six over seven innings. Only two of the nine runs were earned, as she gave up eight hits and three walks.

Game two saw Atlantic score three times in the first inning and then add on with a single run in four of the final six frames.

Shenandoah’s only run came in the fourth inning. Jenna Burdorf singled and then scored on an error.

Burdorf had the only two Shenandoah hits in the game. She also pitched the whole game, striking out five. Four of the seven runs were earned as she gave up seven hits and five walks.

The two losses make it six straight for Shenandoah as the Fillies fell to 2-11 overall and 2-9 in the conference.

Both teams are right back at it with a road game Tuesday against Red Oak.