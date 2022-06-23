Mustangs, Fillies swept by Creston

The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams lost Hawkeye 10 Conference home games Wednesday, June 22, against Creston.

Shenandoah softball lost 14-1 in five innings, while Shenandoah baseball dropped a 12-7 decision.

The Mustangs fell behind 5-0 after the top of the second inning only to cut the Panther lead to 8-5 after three innings and 9-7 after five. Neither team scored in the sixth, but Avery Fuller’s second home run of the evening highlighted a three-run seventh for the Panthers.

Seth Zwickel started on the mound for Shenandoah and struck out one in 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits, one walk and four runs, one earned. Jade Spangler came on in relief and recorded four strikeouts in the remaining 5 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, one walk and eight runs, six earned.

Cole Scamman led the Shenandoah offense with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Logan Dickerson and Spangler added two hits each. Spangler doubled and drove in two runs. Dickerson doubled and scored a run.

Hunter Dukes added a hit and two runs scored for Shenandoah. Michael Reed produced a hit, a run scored and an RBI, and Logan Twyman scored a run and drove one in.

The Class 4A number nine Panthers had three big innings on the softball diamond, scoring three runs in the second inning, four in the third and six in the fifth.

All nine Panther starters had at least one hit, nearly all of them against Peyton Athen, who lasted 4 1/3 innings before Lexi Schebaum came on to record the final two outs.

The Fillies had six hits against Creston pitcher Keely Coen. Kassidy Stephens was the only Shenandoah bat with two hits. Shenandoah had four straight hits in the third inning to score its only run, with Jenna Burdorf driving in courtesy runner Abbey Dumler.

The loss was the fifth straight for Shenandoah softball, dropping the Fillies’ record to 9-15 on the season, 5-10 in the conference. The Fillies step out of conference Thursday with a road game against Riverside.

Shenandoah baseball fell to 3-16 on the season and 1-14 in conference play. The Mustangs travel to Essex Saturday.