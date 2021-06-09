Mustangs, Fillies swept by Monarchs

The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams were unable to earn a home win in two tries each Monday, June 7, against Denison.
The Monarchs won the baseball games 9-5 and 12-2 while the softball contests were won by Denison 8-2 and 11-4.
The baseball opener saw Denison score seven runs between the second and third innings to lead 7-1, and then hold off a late rally by Shenandoah. The Mustangs scored three times in the fifth and added one in the sixth to pull within 7-5 before the Monarchs plated two in the seventh for the final margin.
The Monarchs homered twice against Shenandoah starting pitcher Cain Lorimor, who struck out seven Monarchs in six innings. All nine runs were charged to him, five earned. Blake Herold struck out two in the seventh.
Braden Knight led the Shenandoah offense with two hits and two RBIs. Lorimor and Couper Gile scored twice each while Cole Scamman scored a run and drove in a run.
In the nightcap, the Mustang bats scored twice in the fifth to tie the game only to watch Denison score 10 runs in the top of the sixth to win an inning early because of the run-rule.
Logan Dickerson did a good job against the Monarch bats, striking out seven, but had to leave with one out in the sixth as he was up against the pitch limit. Camden
Lorimor and Gile gave up eight runs, three earned, before finally getting out of the frame.
Offensively, the Mustangs finished with eight hits, with Knight again leading the team with two. Hunter Dukes tripled and drove in a run while Camden Lorimor doubled and scored. Gile scored the other run and Dickerson drove in a run for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Denison improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
On the softball diamond, Denison scored seven of its eight runs in the first inning of the opener. The Monarchs picked up six hits and sent 11 batters to the plate on Jenna Burdorf in the first inning.
Burdorf settled down from there, giving up just three hits, including a home run, in her remaining four innings. Peyton Athen came on and shut the Monarchs out in the final two innings.
Shenandoah batters struck out 17 times against Denison pitcher Claire Leinen. The Fillies had just three base runners and one hit until the sixth when Sidda Rodewald opened the inning with a single. Athen reached with a bunt single, then after a Macee Blank sacrifice, Lynnae Green singled in two runs.
Green ended up with two of the four Shenandoah hits.
Denison had two big innings early to take control of the nightcap, scoring five runs in the second on just one hit off of Athen and then four more without a hit against Green in the third.
The Fillies bats had a little more success against Leinen this game, striking out 10 times and producing two hits in the first inning, but they left the base loaded.
Rodewald tripled in a pair of runs in the fourth and then scored herself on an error. A single by Reese Spiegel in the sixth also turned into a run with Kassidy Stephens driving her in on a sacrifice.
Burdorf and Green led the Shenandoah bats with two hits each.
The Fillies fell to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the losses. Denison improved to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference.