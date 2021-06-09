Mustangs, Fillies swept by Monarchs

Lorimor and Gile gave up eight runs, three earned, before finally getting out of the frame.

Offensively, the Mustangs finished with eight hits, with Knight again leading the team with two. Hunter Dukes tripled and drove in a run while Camden Lorimor doubled and scored. Gile scored the other run and Dickerson drove in a run for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Denison improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

On the softball diamond, Denison scored seven of its eight runs in the first inning of the opener. The Monarchs picked up six hits and sent 11 batters to the plate on Jenna Burdorf in the first inning.

Burdorf settled down from there, giving up just three hits, including a home run, in her remaining four innings. Peyton Athen came on and shut the Monarchs out in the final two innings.

Shenandoah batters struck out 17 times against Denison pitcher Claire Leinen. The Fillies had just three base runners and one hit until the sixth when Sidda Rodewald opened the inning with a single. Athen reached with a bunt single, then after a Macee Blank sacrifice, Lynnae Green singled in two runs.

Green ended up with two of the four Shenandoah hits.