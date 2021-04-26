Mustangs finish third at Griswold

The Shenandoah Mustangs finished third in Class AA at the Griswold Tiger Relays Thursday, April 22.

Shenandoah scored 89 points, just four behind Red Oak's runner-up total.

Clarinda won the meet with 170 points.

The Cardinals won seven events, led by two individual wins from Michael Shull. He won the long jump with a best leap of 21 feet, 0.25 inches and also took the 100 in 11.97 seconds.

Tadyn Brown followed with a win in the 200 in 23.64 for the Cardinals. He was also second in the long jump in 20-7.5.

Clarinda’s Logan Green launched the shot put 51-2.25 for a win while Damon Nally and Tyler Raybourn were the top two finishers in the 110 hurdles with Nally finishing in 17.39 and Raybourn 17.54.

Raybourn was also second in the 400 hurdles with a final time of 1:03.06.

Mark Everett finished second in the 3200 meter run in 11:18.96 with Cardinal teammate Treyton Schaapherder finishing third. Everett took fourth in the 1600.

Nathan King and Mason McClarnon were third and fifth in the 400 for the Cardinals.