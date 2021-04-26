Mustangs finish third at Griswold

The Shenandoah Mustangs finished third in Class AA at the Griswold Tiger Relays Thursday, April 22.
Shenandoah scored 89 points, just four behind Red Oak's runner-up total.
Clarinda won the meet with 170 points.
The Cardinals won seven events, led by two individual wins from Michael Shull. He won the long jump with a best leap of 21 feet, 0.25 inches and also took the 100 in 11.97 seconds.
Tadyn Brown followed with a win in the 200 in 23.64 for the Cardinals. He was also second in the long jump in 20-7.5.
Clarinda’s Logan Green launched the shot put 51-2.25 for a win while Damon Nally and Tyler Raybourn were the top two finishers in the 110 hurdles with Nally finishing in 17.39 and Raybourn 17.54.
Raybourn was also second in the 400 hurdles with a final time of 1:03.06.
Mark Everett finished second in the 3200 meter run in 11:18.96 with Cardinal teammate Treyton Schaapherder finishing third. Everett took fourth in the 1600.
Nathan King and Mason McClarnon were third and fifth in the 400 for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals also won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays. The 4x200 team of Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones and Brown finished in 1:37.31 while the 4x800 team of Jon McCall, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman and Michael Mayer crossed in 9:07.77.
The Cardinals were also second in the 4x400 with McClarnon, Hayes, Ethan McAndrews and King in 3:51.05, second in the shuttle hurdle relay with Nally, Jones, Raybourn and Shull in 1:08.28 and second in the 800 medley relay with Ridnour, Engstrand, Shull and Brown in 1:38.53.
Carter Backus and Riley Backus gave the Mustangs their two event wins. Carter Backus took the 400 meter hurdles in 1:00.43 while Riley Backus’ leap of 5-10 gave him the high jump title.
Alex Razee added a runner-up time of 2:09.82 in the 800 for the Mustangs.
Other top finishers for the Mustangs in individual events were Evan Holmes finishing third in the 110 hurdles, Hunter Dukes fourth in the 100 and Bryce McDowell fourth in the 3200.
The Mustangs finished second in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus and Beau Gardner ran in both. Carter Backus anchored the 4x100 relay in 46.30 while Ben Labrum was the other part of the 4x200 team in a time of 1:39.89.
The Mustangs were also third in the shuttle hurdle relay with Holmes, Labrum, Carter Backus and Evan Flowers in 1:13.56 and third in the 4x400 with Razee, Brandon McDowell, Ashtin Perrin and Mitchell Jones in 3:59.47.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Class AA) (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 1. Clarinda 170. 3. Shenandoah 89.
100 meter dash – 1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 11.97. 4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 12.44. 6. Cole Ridnour, Clarinda 12.49. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 12.85.
200 meter dash – 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 23.64. 6. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 25.81. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah 27.12. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 27.14.
400 meter dash – 3. Nathan King, Clarinda 57.92. 5. Mason McClarnon, Clarinda 59.04. 6. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:00.88. Andrew Johnson, Shenandoah 1:12.27.
800 meter run – 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 2:09.82. 5. Jon McCall, Clarinda 2:13.09. 6. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:13.13.
1600 meter run – 4. Mark Everett, Clarinda 5:19.40. 5. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 5:19.82. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:26.73. Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 5:28.10.
3200 meter run – 2. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:18.96. 3. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 11:36.51. 4. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 11:50.23. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 13:08.00.
110 meter hurdles – 1. Damon Nally, Clarinda 17.39. 2. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 17.54. 3. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 19.01.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 1:00.43. 2. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 1:03.06. 4. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:05.71. 6. Xavier Degroot, Clarinda 1:09.67.
Discus – 4. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 126-1. 5. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 125-3. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 101-6. Crew Howard, Clarinda 100-0.
Shot put – 1. Logan Green, Clarinda 51-2.25. 6. Crew Howard, Clarinda 41-1.5. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 38-10.25. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 35-0.
High jump – 1. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 5-10. 5. Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 5-6.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 21-0.25. 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-7.5. 6. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 17-2.5. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 15-6.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Beau Gardner, Carter Backus) 46.30. 6. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Tyler Raybourn) 51.50.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown) 1:37.31. 2. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Beau Gardner, Ben Labrum, Hunter Dukes) 1:39.89.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ethan McAndrews, Nathan King) 3:51.05. 3. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Brandon McDowell, Ashtin Perrin, Mitchell Jones) 3:59.47.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Jon McCall, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Michael Mayer) 9:07.77. 4. Shenandoah (Mitchell Jones, Nolan Mount, Andrew Johnson, Bryce McDowell) 9:57.90.
800 meter medley relay – 2. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown) 1:38.53. 4. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Ben Labrum, Alex Razee) 1:44.48.
1600 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Wyatt Schmitt, Forrest Eberly, Alec Wyman) 4:11.18. 6. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Brandon McDowell) 4:27.73.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Clarinda (Damon Nally, Isaac Jones, Tyler Raybourn, Michael Shull) 1:08.28. 3. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Carter Backus, Evan Flowers) 1:13.56.